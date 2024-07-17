The European interviews Oliver Zammit of DZ Advisory
EINPresswire.com/ -- DZ Advisory is a private client firm specialising in be-spoke consultancy to HNWI, ultra-HNWI and family offices who are seeking to relocate, invest or expand their businesses and personal wealth in a financially stable EU country. We focus on providing efficient and robust solutions in investment immigration and other related sectors. Their inhouse advisors provide professional guidance on tax, risk and compliance, maritime and aviation, property, fintech, technology, residency and citizenship investments.
Oliver Zammit is Co-Founder and Partner at DZ Advisory.
DZ Advisory website- www.dzmalta.com
The interview is available to view here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xd_CUryBUJw
and on The European’s website here:
https://the-european.eu/story-35442/interview-with-oliver-zammit-of-dz-advisory.html?doing_wp_cron=1721209323.3848919868469238281250
About The European:
The European is a quarterly business publication, published by CP Media Global Limited in London. It is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.
At its core, it is intended for decision makers around the globe, through a global distribution network in EMEA, LATAM, North America and Asia. It covers a broad spectrum of business affairs globally, including Energy, Banking and Finance, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Shipping, Aviation, Executive Education, Technology, Lifestyle and Business Travel.
The European takes its readers on a thought provoking and objective tour of business, political, geopolitical and cultural initiatives. Readers are provided with the key to success, portraits of achievement, expert advice and the analysis they need to make sense of the changes that are occurring within the world’s economic and political landscape.
The European gathers its news and opinion from leading sources and looks to contributing authors to share their experience in providing cutting-edge thought leadership and commentary at the most senior level. C-Suite executives and directors of many of the world’s leading companies comprise the primary audience for The European. It is thanks to this readership that the publication is so valued among the investment community. For several years, The European organises the Global Business, Banking Finance Awards, which rewards excellence in the global business community. The extensive promotion around the awards programme offers increased visibility through our extensive media channels.
