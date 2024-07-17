Lux Restoration Celebrates 18 Years of Restoring Long Island Homes and Businesses
Lux Restoration, a leading Long Island water, mold, and fire restoration service provider, reaches its 18-year milestone.
We started Lux Restoration because we felt there was a need for a better restoration service experience.”STONY BROOK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lux Restoration, a leading provider of water, mold, and fire restoration services for Long Island properties, celebrates its 18th year of serving Suffolk and Nassau County commercial and retail property owners.
— Bill Giardelli
Since 2006, Lux has built a reputation for its rapid response times – offering emergency response calls within an hour – expert service, and its commitment to customer satisfaction.
"We started Lux Restoration because we felt there was a need for a better restoration service experience," says Bill Giardelli, CEO and founder. "As a construction company, we saw firsthand the lack of compassion and poor service quality many property owners faced during water damage emergencies. We knew we could do better, and Lux Restoration was born."
Lux Restoration understands the stress and disruption caused by water, mold, and fire damage. That is why they arrive on-site within an hour to assess the situation and begin mitigation efforts. Their team of highly trained and certified professionals holds IICRC and US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certificates so that every property gets the expert treatment it needs.
“Long Island property owners are experiencing water damage more frequently thanks to a significant increase in catastrophic storm events," says Giardelli. "Our fleet of well-equipped trucks and extensive inventory of equipment allows us to quickly respond to any disaster, minimizing the damage and restoring properties to their pre-loss condition."
Yet, Lux Restoration goes beyond simply restoring the property. They understand the emotional toll of property damage and specialize in making a recovery as smooth and stress-free as possible, something that has helped them reach their 18-year mark. The Lux Restoration team provides clear communication throughout the restoration process, keeping customers informed every step of the way.
Lux also works directly with all insurance companies, handling all paperwork and claims on behalf of their customers. Their goal is to ensure the customer does not spend a cent out of pocket on repairs related to the covered damage.
Lux Restoration offers a comprehensive range of services, including:
1) Commercial storm damage restoration, specializing in roof repairs, siding replacement, and window boarding of commercial properties.
2) Flood cleanup services, including quick water removal, burst pipe repair, and sewage backup cleanup.
3) Mold remediation: Their certified specialists identify the source of the mold problem, safely remove the mold, and prevent future growth
4) Fire damage restoration, including smoke and odor removal, and content cleaning
Looking ahead to the next 18 years of business, Lux is committed to innovating and expanding its services to include the latest in cleaning technology and keep the Long Island community protected from emerging environmental hazards.
About Lux Restoration
Lux Restoration is a family-owned and operated company dedicated to providing exceptional water, mold, and fire restoration services to residential and commercial property owners throughout Long Island. They are committed to quality workmanship, exceptional customer service, and fast response times. With 18 years of experience and a team of certified professionals, Lux Restoration is the trusted choice for restoring your property after a disaster.
Bill Giardelli
Lux Restoration
+1 631-283-2266
