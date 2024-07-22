Interactively Launches Digital-Catalogue.com in South America to Boost Retailers’ Global Reach & Sales

Interactively launches Digital-Catalogue.com in South America, transforming PDFs into interactive catalogues, boosting sales and online presence for retailers.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interactively, a market leader in interactive catalogue solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Digital-Catalogue.com in South America.

Building on its success in Europe, this strategic expansion aims to enhance the global presence of South American retailers, supercharge their sales and improve their online presence.

What is Digital-Catalogue.com?

Digital-Catalogue.com is a platform designed to transform static PDFs into interactive digital catalogues. It’s packed with features like embedded videos, clickable links, animations, and e-commerce functionalities, making it a dynamic and engaging tool for any business.

“Digital-Catalogue.com is far more than just a simple publishing tool. Our customers utilize the platform to enhance engagement by adding interactive elements, disseminate crucial information, manage immense sales networks efficiently, and even drive online sales directly from the catalogue” says Narcis Dragoi, CEO at Interactively.

“For example, a global cosmetics and fashion brand saw a 30% increase in online sales and an 18% rise in overall revenue after creating their custom shoppable catalogue with Digital-Catalogue.com” continues Narcis.

Now, Interactively’s main goal is to empower South American retailers with the same tools to create engaging, interactive digital catalogues.

How can South American retailers use Digital-Catalogue.com?

Digital-Catalogue.com offers a robust suite of features that directly translate into significant benefits for retailers. By adding animations, clickable links, and multimedia content, retailers can create engaging and visually appealing digital catalogues that capture customer interest and enhance their online presence. This is particularly valuable in an era where customer engagement is crucial for retaining attention and driving sales.

With its user-friendly interface based on intuitive drag-and-drop functionalities, Digital-Catalogue.com ensures that users of all skill levels can easily create and manage professional digital catalogues. However, the dedicated support team further ensures that any challenges or inquiries are quickly addressed, so anyone can maximize the platform’s potential.

What do you need to know about Digital-catalogue.com?

• For publishers: 30 seconds to turn a PDF to an online digital catalogue, with design and interactivity upgrades possible later on

• For online sellers: selling features work even without a product feed. With product feed, you have automatic product matching. Customers have the option to order directly from the catalogue or through WhatsApp.

• For retailers: instantly distributing promotional catalogues, cutting down on print costs and distribution hassles.

• For large sales networks: up-to-date product and pricing information for the entire sales network & accurate commission tracking, which is essential for managing extensive sales teams.

“Our tool is truly amazing, used by huge retail brands and students, MLMs and NGOs or industrial companies alike. And it’s so packed with features that our customers find a new way to differentiate and engage their customers every day. Oh, and it’s free to test out, full featured for 14 days. Why not give it a try?” concludes Narcis.

About Interactively: Interactively is a leading provider of interactive catalogue solutions, specializing in developing custom digital solutions for businesses worldwide. With over 15 years of industry experience, Interactively is committed to enhancing businesses’ online identities, engaging customers, and maximizing profits for both enterprises and SMEs worldwide.

Interactively's flagship product, Digital-Catalogue.com, is designed to revolutionize how businesses present and sell their products. The platform converts static PDFs into interactive digital catalogues featuring embedded videos, clickable links, animations, and e-commerce integrations.