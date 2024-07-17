Ripples Learning Introduces Parental Care Leave Policy Rooted in Indian Ethos and Values
Ripples Learning launches Parental Care Leave Policy, offering 10 days of paid leave for caregiving, reflecting Indian values and enhancing employee well-being.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripples Learning, a pioneer in personal and professional development, proudly announces the launch of its Parental Care Leave Policy, inspired by Indian ethos and values. This innovative HR initiative underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a supportive and family-centric work environment, recognizing the crucial role employees play in caring for their loved ones.
Highlighting the Parental Care Leave Policy
The Parental Care Leave Policy, effective from April 1, 2023, is a testament to Ripples Learning’s dedication to employee welfare. This policy allows eligible employees to take up to 10 days of paid leave annually to care for their parents, grandparents, or in-laws during times of hospitalization, day care procedures, or critical care needs. These leaves are in addition to the existing casual and medical leaves, ensuring that employees can balance their professional responsibilities with their personal commitments without financial strain.
Eligibility and Scope
All full-time employees who have completed their probation period are eligible for this policy. The leave can be availed for situations including hospitalization, critical care, and various day care procedures such as diagnostic tests, minor surgeries, and infusion therapies. The policy also provides access to the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), offering free counseling services to help employees manage the emotional challenges of caregiving.
Positive Feedback and High Usage Among Employees
Since its implementation, the Parental Care Leave Policy has received widespread appreciation from employees, with many expressing gratitude for the company’s understanding and support. The high usage rate of this policy highlights its relevance and the positive impact it has on employees' lives. Ripples Learning’s initiative has been lauded for its empathetic approach, significantly contributing to employee morale and well-being.
Championing Best HR Practices Globally
Ripples Learning’s Parental Care Leave Policy sets a benchmark in the corporate world, demonstrating the company's leadership in adopting best HR practices. This initiative is not only a reflection of the company's commitment to its employees but also an inspiration for other organizations to implement similar policies. The need for such initiatives is evident, as they promote a healthy work-life balance, reduce stress, and enhance overall productivity.
About Ripples Learning
Ripples Learning is a learning company with a vision to redefine personal and professional development through knowledge creation, facilitating insights, and inspiring action. Working with corporate entities, NGOs, governments, and individuals, Ripples Learning delivers advanced credentials and certification programs in HR, Generative AI, Learning & Development, Marketing & Sales, and Leadership.
Ripples Learning also offers CHRMP Certifications (Advanced Credentials Division). CHRMP Certifications is driving best HR practices by upskilling HR professionals. These programs ensure that HR practitioners are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills to excel in their roles and contribute to the development of robust HR frameworks within their organizations.
Rooted in an optimistic worldview, Ripples Learning believes in the unlimited potential of human beings and the significant impact of new, applied ideas and simple tools in improving life quality. The company’s philosophy emphasizes the importance of learner experience, extraordinary service delivery, and ethical practices.
For more information about Ripples Learning and its pioneering initiatives, visit www.rippleslearning.com
