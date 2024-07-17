CHRMP Welcomes Emqanat as Its Channel Partner to Elevate HR Professional Development in Jordan
CHRMP partners with Emqanat to enhance HR certification access in Jordan, empowering professionals with globally recognized credentials and practical skillsBANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHRMP (Certified Human Resource Management Professional), a global leader in HR certification and training, is proud to announce its partnership with Emqanat, a premier professional services firm in Jordan. This partnership aims to expand CHRMP's presence in the Middle East, enhancing the accessibility of top-tier HR certification programs for professionals across Jordan.
Empowering HR Professionals in Jordan
As part of this partnership, Emqanat will serve as CHRMP’s channel partner in Jordan, facilitating the delivery of CHRMP’s comprehensive suite of HR certification programs. These include Foundation, HR Generalist, HR Analytics, Compensation & Benefits, Competency Mapping, Behavioral Event Interviewing (BEI), Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH), Talent development, Talent Management, HR Operations, Gen AI for HR Professionals, Train the Trainer and more. This collaboration is set to empower HR professionals in Jordan with globally recognized certifications, practical skills, and a supportive community.
A Synergy of Expertise
"We are thrilled to join forces with Emqanat, a firm that shares our commitment to excellence in HR education and professional development," expressed Animesh Rai, Co-Founder, CHRMP. "This partnership aligns with our mission to provide HR professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in their careers, ensuring they can contribute effectively to their organizations and the broader business community."
" We are excited to announce a strategic partnership between CHRMP (Certified Human Resource Management Professional) and Emqanat, aimed at enhancing HR professional development in Jordan. At Emqanat, we give companies the ability to excel by creating a dynamic workforce in the Arab world, committed to achieving healthy and distinguished work environments by implementing best practices in the field of human resources. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in expanding CHRMP's presence in the Middle East, making top-tier HR certification programs more accessible to professionals across Jordan and the region.” Said Adi Mazeen, Co-Founder, Emqanat
Emqanat, known for its expertise in professional services and its strong network within Jordan, is well-positioned to promote and support CHRMP’s certification programs. This collaboration will leverage Emqanat's local insights and CHRMP’s globally validated curriculum to offer a unique and effective learning experience.
Unlocking Potential Through Global Recognition
CHRMP certifications are designed to cater to the dynamic and evolving field of Human Resources, providing practical and competency-based training delivered by industry professionals who are consultants to Fortune 100 companies. The certifications are globally recognized and validated by Mercer Mettl, ensuring that credential holders are equipped with the skills needed to navigate the complexities of HR functions in today’s business environment.
CHRMP CPD Membership.
In addition to certification programs, CHRMP offers a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) membership that provides ongoing learning and development opportunities for HR professionals. The CPD membership ensures that HR practitioners stay updated with the latest industry trends, best practices, and innovations. Members benefit from exclusive resources, webinars, workshops, and a global network of HR professionals committed to continuous improvement and professional growth.
About CHRMP
CHRMP (Certified Human Resource Management Professional) is a leading provider of HR certification programs designed to enhance the capabilities of HR professionals worldwide. CHRMP certifications are competency-based and focus on practical application, preparing professionals to address real-world HR challenges. CHRMP has certified professionals in over 52 countries, providing a global network of HR practitioners.
About Emqanat
Emqanat is a distinguished professional services firm in Jordan, offering a range of solutions in human resources, training, and development. Emqanat is dedicated to fostering professional growth and enhancing organizational performance through innovative training programs and consultancy services.
