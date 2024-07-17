PHILIPPINES, July 17 - Press Release

July 17, 2024 Villanueva praises PNP for their stand against online gambling Senator Joel Villanueva, author of Senate Bill No. 1281, praised and thanked the Philippine National Police for their support on the passage of the Anti-Online Gambling Act which seeks to ban all forms of online gambling in the country. "Our advocacy for a complete ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and all online gambling activities is gaining momentum. We appreciate the PNP's recognition that the social costs far outweigh any potential benefits," Villanueva stated. According to the Department of Finance (DOF), the net cost of POGO operations in the country is Php 99.52 billion annually, excluding substantial social costs such as loss of life, security risks, and reputational harm, among others. "Wala pong ambag ang mga POGO sa ating ekonomiya. Hindi rin po malaki ang nagiging kontribusyon nito sa kinikita ng ating pamahalaan," he added. Since 2022, the PNP and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) have conducted raids on 12 suspected POGO hubs, uncovering sites showing signs of being used for abuse and exploitation, such as sex dens and torture chambers. Villanueva highlighted that crimes linked to POGOs include forcible abduction, homicide, illegal detention, and kidnap-for-ransom, among others. "We are opening the floodgates of hell if we allow illegal activities brought about by online gambling in our country," he added. In addition to POGOs, online sabong or e-sabong operators reportedly continue to operate despite their suspension since 2022. In 2023, the PNP apprehended 1,245 suspects involved in e-sabong, with 789 operations reported as of February 2024. Villanueva cited troubling incidents related to the operations of e-sabong, including a 19-year-old student unable to pay over Php 500,000 in gambling debts, students stealing from their parents to fund their gambling habits, and even a police officer who robbed an LBC branch in San Miguel, Bulacan. "Nakakabahala po na maging ang mga kawani ng pamahalaan at ang ating mga kapulisan ay nagiging biktima o nalululong sa e-sabong at sa iba't ibang klase ng online gambling," he said. The senator emphasized the urgent need for the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to strengthen their verification protocols, given reports of government employees, including policemen, betting in e-sabong and other forms of online gambling. "There should be no debate that the overall costs of gambling far outweigh any benefits. Therefore, we must prohibit all online gambling activities and put an end to this once and for all," Villanueva concluded. Villanueva pinuri ang PNP sa kanilang posisyon laban sa online gambling Pinuri at pinasalamatan ni Senador Joel Villanueva, may-akda ng Senate Bill No. 1281, ang Philippine National Police (PNP) sa kanilang suporta sa pagsasabatas ng Anti-Online Gambling Act na naglalayong ipagbawal ang lahat ng uri ng online gambling sa bansa. "Our advocacy for a complete ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and all online gambling activities is gaining momentum. We appreciate the PNP's recognition that the social costs far outweigh any potential benefits," pahayag ni Villanueva. Ayon sa Department of Finance (DOF), ang net cost ng POGO operations sa bansa ay P99.52 bilyon kada taon, hindi pa kasama ang social costs tulad ng loss of life, security risks, reputational harm, at iba pa. "Wala pong ambag ang mga POGO sa ating ekonomiya. Hindi rin po malaki ang nagiging kontribusyon nito sa kinikita ng ating pamahalaan," dagdag pa ni Villanueva. Mula pa noong 2022, nagsagawa ang PNP at Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) ng pagsalakay sa 12 na pinaghihinalaang POGO hubs na ginagamit para sa pang-aabuso at pananamantala, tulad ng mga sex den at torture chamber. Partikular pang tinukoy ni Villanueva ang mga krimeng nakakabit sa POGO, kabilang ang abduction, homicide, illegal detention, kidnap-for-ransom, at iba pa. "We are opening the floodgates of hell if we allow illegal activities brought about by online gambling in our country," dagdag pa ng senador. Maliban sa POGO, patuloy pa rin ang operasyon ng online sabong o e-sabong operators sa kabila ng kanilang suspensiyon mula pa noong 2022. Noong 2023, nadakip ng PNP ang 1,245 suspek na sangkot sa e-sabong. Maliban dito, lumabas noong Pebrero 2024 na mayroon pang 789 operasyon ng e-sabong sa bansa na hindi pa rin napapahinto. Binanggit pa ni Villanueva ang mga nakakabahalang pangyayari na may kinalaman sa operasyon ng e-sabong, kabilang ang 19-anyos na estudyante na hindi nakapagbayad ng P500,000 utang sa gambling; mga estudyante na nagnakaw ng pera mula sa kanilang magulang para pondohan ang kanilang bisyo sa pagsusugal; at isang pulis na nang-holdap ng isang LBC branch sa San Miguel, Bulacan. "Nakakabahala po na maging ang mga kawani ng pamahalaan at ang ating mga kapulisan ay nagiging biktima o nalululong sa e-sabong at sa iba't ibang klase ng online gambling," sabi ni Villanueva. Binigyang-diin pa ng senador ang kagyat na pangangailangan ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) para palakasin ang kanilang verification protocols, kasunod ng mga ulat na ilang kawani ng gobyerno, kabilang ang mga pulis, ang tumataya sa e-sabong at iba pang uri ng online gambling. "There should be no debate that the overall costs of gambling far outweigh any benefits. Therefore, we must prohibit all online gambling activities and put an end to this once and for all," pagtatapos ni Villanueva.