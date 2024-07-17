Global Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The trauma fixation devices and equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The trauma fixation devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.07 billion in 2023 to $9.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to resulted from increased number of accidents, growth in the number of healthcare facilities, rapid growth in elderly population, economic growth in emerging markets, rapid technological advances and increased healthcare expenditure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The trauma fixation devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in incidences of osteoporosis, rise in sports injuries, increasing incidences of occupational accidents, and improving healthcare facilities will drive market growth.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2403&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market

The increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the trauma fixation devices and equipment market going forward. Orthopedic diseases, also known as musculoskeletal diseases or orthopedic disorders, are medical conditions that affect the musculoskeletal system. Trauma fixation devices and equipment are indispensable in the field of orthopedics for managing a wide range of orthopedic diseases and conditions that contribute to stabilizing fractures, correcting deformities, and facilitating the healing and recovery process for patients with orthopedic injuries and diseases.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/trauma-fixation-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the trauma fixation devices and equipment market include Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Medtronic Inc., Arthrex Inc., B. Braun Group, NuVasive, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Orthofix Medical Inc., DePuy Synthes, Xinrong, Suzhou Sunan Zimmered, Double Medical, Jiangsu Trauhui, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Trauhui, Wright Medical Group, Cardinal Health, Arjo, Medimaps Group.

Major companies operating in trauma fixation devices and equipment are focused on developing innovative products such as tendon fixation device systems to increase their revenue in the market. Tendon Fixation Device System provides surgeons with a differentiated design via a tendon thread featuring a resorbable technology, known as Citregen, that has unique chemical and mechanical properties for orthopedic surgical applications.

Segments:

1) By Device Type: Internal Fixation Devices and External Fixation Devices

2) By Product Type: Metal Plates and Screws, Pins/Wires, Nails and Rods, Circular Fixator, Hybrid Fixator and Unilateral Fixator

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Trauma Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the trauma fixation devices and equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of trauma fixation devices and equipment.

Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Trauma fixation devices and equipment are used to provide support for aligning, stabilizing, and immobilization of fractured bones.

The main types of trauma fixation devices and equipment market are internal fixation devices and external fixation devices. An internal fixation device is used for keeping fractured bones stabilized and in alignment. The device is inserted surgically to ensure that the bones remain in an optimal position during and after the healing process. The product types are metal plates and screws, pins/wires, nails and rods, circular fixators, hybrid fixators, and unilateral fixators. The various end-users involved are hospitals, trauma centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on trauma fixation devices and equipment market size, trauma fixation devices and equipment market drivers and trends, trauma fixation devices and equipment market major players, trauma fixation devices and equipment competitors' revenues, trauma fixation devices and equipment market positioning, and trauma fixation devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The trauma fixation devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Trauma Care Centers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/trauma-care-centers-global-market-report

Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pain-management-devices-and-therapies-global-market-report

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-adhesive-tapes-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293