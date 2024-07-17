Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Robbery request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4005492

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Mark Pohlman                           

STATION: St Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/16/2024 2135 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: Robbery

 

ACCUSED:   Unknown at this time                                            

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 7/16/2024 at approximately 2137 hours, the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a robbery at Dollar General in Lyndonville. Initial investigation revealed an unknown female entered the store and demanded money from the register, threatening force against the store employees. The female left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in this incident.

 

This investigation remains ongoing and photos from the store's camera system are attached. Anyone with information into this incident or information as to the identity of this female is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks.

 

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

