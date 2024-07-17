St Johnsbury Barracks / Robbery request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4005492
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/16/2024 2135 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Lyndonville
VIOLATION: Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/16/2024 at approximately 2137 hours, the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a robbery at Dollar General in Lyndonville. Initial investigation revealed an unknown female entered the store and demanded money from the register, threatening force against the store employees. The female left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in this incident.
This investigation remains ongoing and photos from the store's camera system are attached. Anyone with information into this incident or information as to the identity of this female is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks.
