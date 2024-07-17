APRA releases response to consultation on minor amendments to prudential framework for ADIs and insurers

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released a response to consultation on proposed minor amendments to the prudential framework for authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs) and general, life and private health insurers.

The response letter issued today follows the release of the proposed updates for consultation in April 2024. The intention is to refresh the framework for ADIs and insurers in a timely manner between more comprehensive reviews of prudential standards.

The letter to industry, finalised prudential standards and non-confidential submissions are available on the APRA website at: Minor updates to the prudential framework for ADIs and insurers.

