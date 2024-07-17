CSSI Deputy Commissioner Operation Visits Tetere Corrections

Tetere Correctional Inmates singing the National Anthem in respect to the visit of Deputy Commissioner Operations in the Centre.

Tetere Correctional Centre Management brief the Deputy Commissioner Operation of their Infrastructure Issues & Challenges during the visit.

Deputy Commissioner Operation of Correctional Service Solomon Islands, Mr. Michael Nagu has recently visited Tetere Correctional Centre (TCC) as part of his 2024 Annual Visit to Provincial Centres.

The official visit was strategically to oversee the Centre functions, Staff performances, Inmates rehabilitation activities and other significant functions of the Centre.

During his discussion with TCC Management and Staff, Deputy Commissioner Nagu thanked and acknowledge the Management Team and Staff for their continuous support and hard work in maintaining the Centre Operations for the safety, security and good governance of the Centre and the Community.

He encourage staff to maintain strong discipline and work ethics in upholding their professionalism. Also to maintain safety, security and standards in implementing the prisoner activities under the rehabilitation programs to which a key priority of the Government of National Unity and Transformation (GNUT).

He highlights to staff the Government Policy on providing rehabilitation services and strengthen the inmate’s rehabilitation and reintegration programme, and evaluate Correctional Services development programs, for inmates to successful transition into their respective communities upon their release.

Deputy Commissioner Operation appealed to Inmates, to utilize the resources, opportunities, privileges and time given to you in undertaking your rehabilitation programme, so that when you release from the Centre, back to your community, you become an asset in your society and contribute positively in nation building.

Mr Steve Machaiah, Commandant of Tetere Correctional Centre on behalf of his Management and Staff, do thank the Deputy Commissioner Operations and Senior Executives for continue supporting the Centre Operations and for this official visit.

Tetere Correctional Centre is a low security facility among all Correctional Centres across the Country and located in Guadalcanal Province.

Ends////

CSSI Press