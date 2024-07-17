Global Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surgical sealants and adhesives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.59 billion in 2023 to $2.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to surgical sealants and adhesives market resulted from rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns to reduce surgical wounds, rising demand for minimally invasive techniques, increased healthcare expenditure, and rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The surgical sealants and adhesives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increase in geriatric population, growing prevalence of accidents, growing cosmetic surgeries, and launch of advanced surgical sealants.

Growth Driver Of The Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market

The rising number of surgical procedures is predicted to contribute to the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market. In recent years, the continuous surge in surgical procedures is registered attributing to the growing prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases, increasing incidence of spinal and sports-related injuries, and rising geriatric population. The old-age population is more prone to chronic, heart, and other diseases, thereby undergoing surgical procedures. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people over the age of 65 is projected to increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 2.1 billion by 2050, globally.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the surgical sealants and adhesives market include Baxter International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, B.Braun Melsungen AG, CSL Ltd., Becton Dickinson & Company, Cryolife Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Vivostat A/S, Occular Therapeutix Inc., Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd., Cure Spects Lasers Ltd., Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd., Opto Circuits Ltd., Poly Medicure Ltd., Raaj Medisafe India Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Ltd., Ge Healthcare, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.Ltd., Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Global Medical Group Limited, Dermastar Limited, R.C.H Dentservlimited.

Major companies operating in the surgical sealants and adhesives market are focused on developing innovative products such as absorbable adhesion to gain a competitive edge in the market. Absorbable adhesion is a critical component in surgical sealants and adhesives which is gradually absorbed inside the body, promoting effective tissue closure and healing.

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Segments:

1) By Product: Biological Sealants, Synthetic Sealants, Semi-Synthetic Sealants

2) By Indication: Tissue Sealing, Tissue Engineering, Hemostasis

3) By End Use: Hospital, Clinics, Others End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the surgical sealants and adhesives market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of surgical sealants and adhesives.

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Definition

Surgical sealants and adhesives are materials used to repair injured tissues and prevent air and fluid leakages during or after surgeries. These are used for minimizing blood losses, replacing staples and sutures for better closure, and strengthening wound areas without limiting tissue movement.

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on surgical sealants and adhesives market size, surgical sealants and adhesives market drivers and trends, surgical sealants and adhesives market major players, surgical sealants and adhesives competitors' revenues, surgical sealants and adhesives market positioning, and surgical sealants and adhesives market growth across geographies. The surgical sealants and adhesives market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

