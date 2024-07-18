Callvu Improves Customer Experiences with Webex by Cisco

Callvu Enables Effortless Visual IVR Customer Experiences for Webex Contact Center

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Callvu, a leader in digital customer experiences for customer service, today announced its partnership with Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering hybrid work and customer experiences, to deliver Callvu Visual IVR experiences for Webex Contact Center.

“The new Callvu integration makes it even easier for Webex by Cisco users to offer great Visual IVR experiences that improve customer service and reduce operating costs,” says Ori Faran, Co-founder and CEO of Callvu. “Customer-focused companies need better ways to meet needs and control spiraling support costs. With this new integration, users can now access effortless AI-powered Callvu Visual IVR experiences as part of their comprehensive support strategies.”

Callvu solutions deliver ultra-streamlined, AI-powered digital customer experiences, making customer self-service virtually effortless. Callvu customers create and deploy digital self-service and agent-led experiences in just a few days or weeks, versus the months-long development cycles for custom software development. Callvu workflows include customer onboarding, checking account balances and the status of an account or insurance claim, contract e-signatures and more. Most experiences developed with Callvu take less than two minutes to complete.

Callvu Visual IVR for Webex Contact Center is now available on the Webex App Hub. For more information, please visit callvu.com/webex.

About Callvu

Callvu is reimagining the way leading brands transform customer experiences with digital technology. While tens of billions have been invested in digital CX in many industries, consumers continue to rely on expensive support channels like contact centers. Callvu breaks that paradigm by empowering companies to deliver more powerful and easy-to-use digital experiences customers prefer. Callvu tools and services deliver these outstanding experiences much faster and more cost-effectively than traditional software development. Companies use Callvu to create digital customer journeys that drive reduced support expenses, higher sales conversion rates, and create millions more happy customers. For more information, visit https://www.callvu.com.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences

first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

