H.R. 3507, Yes in My Backyard Act

H.R. 3507 would require state and local governments that receive assistance under the Community Development Block Grant program to submit descriptions of their land use policies every five years to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The bill also would require those governments to update the department on their plans for adopting and implementing those policies and to describe the ways in which they would benefit their jurisdictions.

Using information from HUD, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 3507 would cost less than $500,000 for administrative costs related to receiving and processing those documents. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.