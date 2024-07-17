Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,235 in the last 365 days.

Senator JV Ejercito On mobilizing unused GOCC funds for public programs

PHILIPPINES, July 17 - Press Release
July 16, 2024

Senator JV Ejercito On mobilizing unused GOCC funds for public programs

As the author and sponsor of the Universal Health Care Law, I am concerned about the transfer and utilization of the reserve funds from Philhealth to the unprogrammed fund of the national government.

Bagaman naiintindihan natin na nangangailangan ng pondo ang ibang programa ng gobyerno, we believe that the fulfillment of the goals and objectives of the UHC Law should be accorded priority.

Ang pondo para sa kalusugan ay dapat gamitin para sa kalusugan. Unahin po sana natin ang pagpapataas ng kalidad ng benepisyo at pagpapababa ng binabayarang kontribusyon ng ating mga mamamayan.

You just read:

Senator JV Ejercito On mobilizing unused GOCC funds for public programs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more