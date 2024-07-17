Senator JV Ejercito On mobilizing unused GOCC funds for public programs

As the author and sponsor of the Universal Health Care Law, I am concerned about the transfer and utilization of the reserve funds from Philhealth to the unprogrammed fund of the national government.

Bagaman naiintindihan natin na nangangailangan ng pondo ang ibang programa ng gobyerno, we believe that the fulfillment of the goals and objectives of the UHC Law should be accorded priority.

Ang pondo para sa kalusugan ay dapat gamitin para sa kalusugan. Unahin po sana natin ang pagpapataas ng kalidad ng benepisyo at pagpapababa ng binabayarang kontribusyon ng ating mga mamamayan.