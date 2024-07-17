DEADLY CRASHES INCREASE CALLS FOR STRONGER CROWD SAFETY MEASURES

Barriers on the 4th

MERIDIAN BARRIERS USED ACROSS THE US FOR 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another tragedy, this time in New York, involving a vehicle plowing into people during a 4th of July celebration has again highlighted the need for rigorous safety planning wherever crowds gather.

Because of similar disasters, hundreds of cities, police departments and event planners have increasingly called on Meridian Rapid Defense Group to ensure their events go off safely.

In the New York incident, three people were killed, and at least eight others were injured after a driver plowed a pickup truck into a crowd of people celebrating the 4th of July in a park on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The police said that the driver was intoxicated.

During the recent 4th of July national celebrations, Meridian was called in by cities and police departments across the U.S. Each rental package included Meridian team members working with each event coordinator to prepare a fully certified vehicle safety mitigation plan.

Meridian, with its Archer 1200 Barriers, is the leader in mobile barrier technology thanks to rigorous crash testing of products and thousands of examples of safely securing small and large events.

“It is so important these days to begin your event safety planning well ahead of time,” said Meridian CEO Peter Whitford. “Cities can’t continue to rely on ad-hoc equipment that wasn’t designed or intended to stop vehicle intrusions, either by accident or on purpose.”

Along with Archer Barriers, many of Meridian’s clients also needed Archer Beam Gates and Archer Rapid Gates. The gates work in conjunction with the barriers to allow restricted access to events while providing a secure environment for those attending.

Mr. Whitford said, “The tragic accident in New York was just a reminder of how things can change in an instant. Earlier this year at the Rose Parade in Pasadena our barriers stopped a woman who tried to drive onto the parade route through a crowd of several hundred people. I am happy to say the Archer barriers did their job; the barriers stopped the car, and she was arrested.”

The Archer barrier has been hailed for its unique design and usefulness. While weighing over 700 lbs. and able to stop a fast-moving car or truck, the Archer 1200 Barriers are still easy for one person to move quickly into place.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com