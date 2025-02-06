MERIDIAN SETS NEW SAFETY STANDARDS FOR SUPERBOWL EVENTS IN NEW ORLEANS

New Orleans Barrier Set Up New Orleans Barriers Archer 1200 Barriers

ARCHER BARRIERS AND GATES PROTECT FANS CITYWIDE

The city really understands the idea of a so-called ‘Gold Standard’ and that means teaming with a company such as Meridian” — Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Bowl celebrations are bringing huge crowds to New Orleans and Meridian Rapid Defense Group has joined with law enforcement to create safe pedestrian zones at key locations.

At the NFL Honors event recognizing the NFL’s best players and performances, fans will be able to enjoy themselves outdoors, secure in the knowledge that Meridian’s mobile Archer 1200 barriers and gates have created a zone of safety.

More than 270 Archer barriers will be on busy Canal and Rampart Streets. Their appeal is that they can be wheeled in and out in minutes, firstly to establish the pedestrian area, and just as quickly moved away when the event is over. Six Archer beam gates will also be placed there to allow access for approved vehicles.

Meridian CEO Peter Whitford said, “The city really understands the idea of a so-called ‘Gold Standard’ and that means teaming with a company such as Meridian, which has every one of its products, services and technologies SAFETY Act Certified by the Department of Homeland Security. And that federal government guarantee, of course, covers the city against any legal action if there is another act of terror.”

The Archer 1200 mobile steel barriers became a common sight on Bourbon Street during January while the city worked on a plan to permanently increase safety for revelers. They are crash tested to the highest levels.

A number of different agencies have partnered to keep the city safe, including Homeland Security, Louisiana State Police and the Secret Service. Other areas protected by Meridian this week include Frenchman Street, Jackson Square and riverside entertainment zones.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick explained how Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry decided there needed to be a declared enhanced security zone around the French Quarter during Super Bowl celebrations.

"What you see in terms of barriers is from the governor," Supt. Kirkpatrick said. "So, between the governor's declaration and the federal SEAR 1 level, that brought in the federal assets, we've been able to provide this type of safety."

Kirkpatrick said the biggest impact for locals during Super Bowl week are the street closures. "We are going to be blocking every single intersection that would feed into the Bourbon Street up to Dumaine Street," she said. Several of those intersections will be closed using Meridian’s gates.

Later this month Meridian will again be out on the streets of New Orleans in force. Plans are already under way for Meridian teams, using the company’s own Vehicle Safety Mitigation Plans (VSMP’S) to protect large sections of the Mardi Gras parade route.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

NFL Honors Set up 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.