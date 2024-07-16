Province planning cleaner drinking water in Elk Valley

CANADA, July 16 - Chief Nasuʔkin Heidi Gravelle, Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi 'it First Nation –

“Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi’it First Nation is very pleased to be partnering with B.C. on the Area-Based Management Plan for ʔakanuxunik’ ʔamakʔis. Improving the water quality in our territory is our highest priority as a First Nation and we look forward to working together with B.C. and the other Ktunaxa First Nation governments on this important stewardship initiative.”

Jason Andrew, councillor, ʔaq̓am (a Ktunaxa First Nation, part of Ktunaxa Nation Council) –

“The Ktunaxa were involved in the development of the original Area-Based Management Plan. In the decade since, we’ve observed several deficiencies and ongoing or increasing impacts on the water and ʔa·kxam̓is q̓api qapsin (all living things) within the Fording, Elk and Kootenay watersheds. B.C. has now committed to amend the plan, and we are optimistic that updates can enhance efforts to protect these vital resources.”

Nic Milligan, mayor, Fernie –

“The Elk River and Elk Valley watershed are extremely important to the health and well-being of our community and all the life and activity they support. Our community supports a comprehensive management plan based on current science and Indigenous knowledge. A healthy river system and access to clean, safe water is crucial to the future of the Elk Valley and the many people who live here and visit the region. We look forward to a comprehensive plan that supports responsible and accountable operations, recognizing the significance of the Elk Valley and its water.”

David Wilks, mayor, Sparwood –

“The District of Sparwood looks forward to working with the Province, Elk Valley Resources and all other stakeholders to ensure the viability of our environment and the coal industry. Working together we can accomplish great things.”

Randal Macnair, conservation co-ordinator, Wildsight Elk Valley –

“Wildsight is encouraged by the promise to develop a new management plan that will safeguard the ecological and cultural values of the Elk River. The recent change in ownership of the Elk Valley coal mines underscores the importance of having a strong Ktunaxa-led plan to protect the health of our rivers, with active and continuous government oversight.”

Mike Carrucan, CEO, Elk Valley Resources –

“Elk Valley Resources has made significant progress in advancing the Elk Valley Water Quality Plan. We look forward to building on our existing work to support continued sustainable mining in the Elk Valley region by collaborating with the government, Indigenous communities, and stakeholders.”