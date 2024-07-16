Province helps more people access Indigenous-led addictions treatment

CANADA, July 16 - More people will soon have access to Indigenous-led mental-health and addictions treatment with construction under way at the new Tsa̲kwa̲’luta̲n Healing Centre on Quadra Island.

The We Wai Kai Nation, with support from the Province, has begun converting its former Tsa̲kwa̲’luta̲n resort into a new healing centre dedicated to helping people struggling with addiction. The centre will offer cultural and medical healing services for as many as 40 people at a time. The centre is on track to have 20 adult treatment beds available by fall 2024.

“Given that there are many pathways into addiction, we need to be there to provide just as many pathways for people to recover,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “We’re proud to support the We Wai Kai Nation’s work to deliver cultural healing services for people struggling with addictions so that more people can find their own unique pathways to hope and to healing.”

The centre will offer a holistic approach to addiction recovery, rooted in traditional knowledge and guided by evidence-based practices. It will have single and double occupancy rooms equipped with private bathrooms. A multidisciplinary team will provide personalized treatment plans that address individual needs. First Nations Health Authority and Island Health Authority will support ongoing operations of the centre.

“Recognizing the profound need for effective addiction treatment, the We Wai Kai Nation has stepped forward to create a space where healing and recovery are grounded in cultural heritage and respect,” said Ronnie Chickite, Chief Councillor, We Wai Kai Nation. “Our unwavering support to this cause is reflected through our commitment of the Tsa̲kwa̲’luta̲n resort, for this important new centre to provide groundbreaking treatment for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.”

The Province has invested approximately $7.9 million toward the centre’s renovation and operations. The renovations will create two wings for client rooms, including roof repairs and safety and power upgrades. The updated building will include new common areas, staff areas, counselling and group meeting rooms, clinical rooms, administrative offices, facilities for art therapy and physical activity, and a cultural programs room.

“The important and amazing opportunity to have a healing treatment centre on traditional territory will help people restore their family dynamics, self-importance, self-accountability and confidence in their own identity,” said Shawn Decaire, manager, Kwesa Place. “Many of traditional Indigenous and land-based teachings are found in cultures from all origins. That is what will make our healing centre stand out from most: by breaking away from treatment centres and going back to traditional teachings.

Working with Indigenous communities to provide culturally appropriate services is a critical part of the Province’s efforts to expand access to mental-health and addictions care, so that more people can get the care they need in their communities.

Quotes:

Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island –

“People in the North Island need more treatment options closer to home. This healing centre is an important addition to mental-health and addiction services in the region giving more people here access to treatment and healing. Through We Wai Kai Nation’s leadership, we’re excited to see this unique and innovative project break ground.”

Kristie Lamirande, executive director, Tsa̲kwa̲’luta̲n Healing Centre –

“We are honoured to open the doors of Tsa̲kwa̲’luta̲n Healing Centre to all people from all walks of life. Our inclusive approach ensures that every person who joins us, whether Indigenous or non-Indigenous, receives compassionate, culturally sensitive care tailored to their unique journey.”

Celeta Cook, director, First Nations Health Authority –

“We are working to ensure people in the region and provincewide have more access to mental-health and addictions services and support, and the opening of the Tsa̲kwa̲’luta̲n Healing Centre brings us a step closer toward that goal. We know how important it is to meet people where they are at in their wellness journey and this new facility will help us achieve that by weaving together western and First Nations approaches to healing to provide care that is culturally safe and accessible.”

Quick Facts:

When it is fully operational, the centre will offer 40 beds, including 32 with no fees for users.

In B.C., First Nations people are almost six times more likely to die from toxic-drug poisonings.

In addition to supporting this project, the Province has provided $35 million to support the replacement or completion of eight First Nation treatment centres in B.C., on top of an initial $20-million investment in 2019 as part a $60-million agreement with the First Nations Health Authority and the Government of Canada, which each provided $20 million.

Learn More:

To learn about mental-health and substance-use supports through First Nations Health Authority, visit: https://www.fnha.ca/what-we-do/mental-wellness-and-substance-use

To learn about mental-health and substance-use supports through Island Health, visit: https://www.islandhealth.ca/our-services/mental-health-substance-use-services

To learn about mental-health and addictions supports in B.C., visit: https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca/