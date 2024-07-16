Highway 17 Keating overpass closer to completion

CANADA, July 16 - People travelling along Highway 17 near Keating Cross Road will notice significant progress on the overpass project as steel bridge girders are installed across the highway in the coming weeks.

Three overnight closures will allow crews to safely complete work on the girder placement. Highway 17 will be closed in both directions:

Thursday, July 25, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Monday, July 29, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

During the closures, travellers will be redirected through a nearby detour along Tanner Road, Central Saanich Road and Island View Road to keep access open. Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes and are encouraged to plan ahead or chose alternative routes when possible. Vehicles with an overall width greater than 2.6 metres are not allowed on the detour and must use alternative routes.

Construction of the Highway 17 Keating Cross Road Overpass project is now at the halfway point, marking a milestone in safety improvements for south Island commuters. The project is on track for completion in the spring of 2025.

The new overpass will eliminate the left turn across busy highway traffic, making the highway safer for everyone who uses it and improving access for businesses and communities in the Keating area. The project also involves realigning the southbound on-ramp to Victoria and closing Highway 17 access at East Saanich Road and Martindale Road for better safety.

The project has received support from first responders and emergency personnel who have called for safety improvements in the area.

People are asked to take extra care while travelling in the area, obey all safety signage and check DriveBC for the most up-to-date information.

Learn More:

Learn more about the Highway 17 Keating Cross Overpass Project and see detour maps here: https://gov.bc.ca/keatingoverpass

Learn about the South Island Transportation Strategy here: https://gov.bc.ca/southislandtransportationstrategy