Because of a Growing Life Science Industry, ExesaLibero Pharma, Inc says #YesWV

ExesaLibero Pharma, Inc. is a pioneering company dedicated to advancing the life sciences industry in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Economic Development is proud to put West Virginia’s vibrant life science industry in the spotlight. As the industry branches out from big cities into rural America, West Virginia is perfectly poised to play a key role in this expansion.

The company focuses on preclinical toxicology and efficacy studies to develop a revolutionary small-molecule drug. This drug aims to address bone erosion caused by debilitating diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, multiple myeloma, diabetes, periodontal disease and tuberculosis. These critical studies are essential for filing an Investigative New Drug (IND) application with the FDA, leading to clinical trials and eventual approval for clinical use.

“My company says Yes to West Virginia because the facilities we have here and the cooperation we have here between WVU and my company are absolutely key. Without those, we would not be able to continue,” said John B. Barnett, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of ExesaLibero Pharma.

West Virginia offers an ideal environment for ExesaLibero Pharma’s operations, underscoring the state’s growing presence in the life sciences sector. Unlike traditional life science hubs in major cities, West Virginia showcases how smaller communities can support robust ecosystems for research, development, and job creation. Key factors that make West Virginia a prime location for life sciences include:

Innovative Research Institutions: The state is home to leading universities and medical schools, such as Marshall University (MU), West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) and West Virginia University (WVU). “This core facility and association with WVU has been really, incredibly important to us,” said Barnett. These institutions are renowned for their research capabilities and contribute significantly to the skilled workforce in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

Skilled Workforce and Talent Pipeline: West Virginia’s educational and training programs are tailored to life science professionals, ensuring a steady flow of scientists, researchers, technicians and business professionals. “We’re a small pharmaceutical company. It’s myself and one full time technician and one part time scientist,” said Barnett. This strong talent pipeline supports the growing demands of the industry.

Diverse Funding and Investment Opportunities: West Virginia offers various funding and investment opportunities that foster innovation and growth within the life sciences sector.

ExesaLibero Pharma benefits from West Virginia’s supportive environment, leveraging the state’s resources and talent to advance its mission of improving health outcomes for individuals affected by debilitating diseases. The state’s commitment to fostering life sciences ensures that companies like ExesaLibero Pharma can thrive and contribute to significant medical advancements.