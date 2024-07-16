Discover the Legacy of Marble King in Yes, West Virginia

Marble King, established in the late 1940s, is a globally recognized and respected manufacturer of marbles. Nestled in Paden City, West Virginia, Marble King has earned a stellar reputation for its tradition, quality and rich history. Visitors are invited to explore this legacy at Marble King’s interactive museum and expanded gift shop, where they can immerse themselves in the world of marbles.

Did you know that Marble King can produce over one million marbles a day at full capacity? These marbles are used in a variety of applications, from games and board games to decorative purposes, jewelry, architectural projects, and numerous industrial uses. For instance, the rattle you hear in a spray paint can is a Marble King marble! Special marbles are even used in the wine and beer-making processes.

A Historical Gem

Founded by Berry Pink and Sellers Peltier in 1949, Marble King has a storied past. Pink, a successful businessman, became known as “The Marble King” for his passion for hosting marble tournaments and engaging with children. Originally located in St. Marys, West Virginia, the company moved to Paden City after a fire destroyed the original factory in 1958. Under the innovative leadership of Roger Howdyshell, Marble King pioneered the production of the first American-made Cat’s Eye marbles and developed a process called “veneering” to enhance marble colors.

An American Legacy

In 1983, Roger Howdyshell purchased Marble King, dedicating his life to the industry he loved until his death in 1991. Today, Beri Fox continues to operate Marble King, ensuring it remains a leader in marble production. Marble King marbles have been featured in iconic movies such as “Goonies,” “Hook,” and “Home Alone”.

Marble King’s commitment to the community is evident through its sponsorship of The National Marble Tournament since 1968, where a college scholarship is awarded annually, courtesy of Marble King.

Why Marble King Says Yes to West Virginia

Marble King proudly calls West Virginia home, citing the strategic location and the hardworking people as key factors in their success. The company’s deep roots in West Virginia have allowed it to thrive and continue its legacy of excellence.

Experience the magic and tradition of Marble King for yourself by visiting the gift shop, which offers a glimpse into the Marble King experience. Discover why Marble King marbles have been celebrated not just locally but also in Hollywood films, earning the title of the world’s best-known and best-loved marbles.