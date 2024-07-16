Miami Dance Project Announces New Location and Expanded Summer Class Schedule
Miami Dance Project is excited to announce its new location in Miami, FL. It will feature state-of-the-art facilities and an expanded summer class schedule.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Dance Project, a cornerstone of the local dance community renowned for its innovative programs and commitment to excellence in dance education, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new facility at 8940 SW 129th Terrace, Miami, FL 33176.
This move to a more spacious and state-of-the-art studio marks a significant milestone in the organization's growth and dedication to providing top-tier dance education.
State-of-the-Art Facilities to Foster Dance Excellence
The new location boasts modern amenities and a design tailored to create an inspiring and supportive environment for dancers of all ages. With expansive studios featuring the latest in dance floors and equipment, Miami Dance Project is set to redefine the standards of dance training in Miami, FL.
About Miami Dance Project
Miami Dance Project is dedicated to advancing the art of dance and promoting its role in the community through high-quality training, performance opportunities, and outreach programs. With a legacy of nurturing talent and fostering a passion for dance, the Miami Dance Project embraces dancers of all backgrounds in their pursuit of artistic excellence.
A Hub for Dance Education and Community Engagement
"The relocation of Miami Dance Project to this wonderful new facility not only represents a physical move but signifies our commitment to enhancing the cultural fabric of our community through dance," said Barbara Delgado Acosta, President & Founder of Miami Dance Project.
"Our enhanced facilities and expanded class schedule will enable us to continue providing exceptional dance education while increasing our outreach and community engagement."
The Miami Dance Project is known for its comprehensive curriculum, which caters to aspiring and seasoned dancers. The Project's focus on various dance genres, from ballet to contemporary, ensures a well-rounded education that fosters technical proficiency and artistic growth.
Enhanced Summer Program Schedule
In line with the move, Miami Dance Project is also excited to unveil its expanded summer dance class schedule, designed to accommodate more students and offer greater family flexibility.
The new schedule is as follows:
Mondays to Fridays: We have lessons from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Saturday: We shall be open from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM
Sunday: We are Closed
These timings ensure that every student can experience the joy and discipline of dance without compromising on educational quality.
Open House and Registration Details
Miami Dance Project will host an open house at the new location throughout July, inviting the public to tour the facilities, meet the faculty, and register for summer classes.
This will make it easy for everyone to visit, learn more about the programs offered, and see first-hand how the Miami Dance Project is poised to become the premier destination for dance education in Miami.
For more information on class registration and to stay updated on all Miami Dance Project events, contact our office at +1 (305) 595-1115
