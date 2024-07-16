Governor Cooper Visits Governor’s School West at Greensboro College, Highlights Strong Public Education Programs in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, July 16 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited Governor’s School West at Greensboro College where he highlighted strong public education programs in North Carolina. The Governor was joined by local officials and educators as he toured classrooms and met with students.

“Governor’s School brings together our best and brightest students from across the state to engage in enriching academic experiences,” said Governor Cooper. “From summer programs like Governor’s School to work-based apprenticeships, North Carolina’s public education system is preparing students for success in the classroom and beyond.”

“The NC Governor’s School is a tradition of innovation and excellence for over 60 years where we bring some of our most talented high school students together from across NC,” said NCDPI Senior Director of Advanced Learning and Academic Policy Sneha Shah-Coltrane. “Our students learn and think deeply together while building a strong community. They learn how to ask questions of each other and themselves thoughtfully – while pursuing their academic passions in an immersive experience. Many alumni say that this experience positively impacted their lives in more ways than they could ever have imagined. I could not be prouder of the NC Governor’s School, as part of NC's public school programming, and what it offers for our students and our great state.”

The North Carolina Governor's School is a four-week summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students, integrating academic disciplines, the arts, and unique courses on each of two campuses. Students are selected to attend through a competitive process after being nominated by their public school unit or non-public school.

The North Carolina Governor's School is the nation’s oldest statewide summer residential program for gifted high school students. Launched in 1963, the program, which is open to rising high school seniors, is located on two campuses (Greensboro College and Meredith College) with up to 400 students and 70 staff each. The program is administered by the Public Schools of North Carolina, the State Board of Education, and the Department of Public Instruction through the Division of Advanced Learning and Gifted Education

Founded in 1838, Greensboro College provides a coeducational and independent learning atmosphere with approximately 1,000 undergraduate students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia and seven foreign countries. Forty-five full-time faculty teach 42 majors and more than 1,000 different courses directly to students. Greensboro College has an 18-sport Division III athletic program and is affiliated with the United Methodist Church tailored professional development. This is the first year that the Governor’s School is taking place at Greensboro College.

Governor Cooper declared 2024 as the Year of Public Schools and has been touring public schools and early childhood education programs across the state calling for investments in K-12 education, early childhood education and teacher pay.

In April, Governor Cooper released his recommended budget for FY 2024-2025, Securing North Carolina’s Future which includes over $1 billion towards public education. The Governor has also called for a stop to state spending on vouchers for unaccountable and unregulated private schools until North Carolina’s public schools are fully funded.

The House and Senate have not included meaningful investments for public schools in their proposed budgets.

