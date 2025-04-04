Governor Stein Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments and Nominations

NORTH CAROLINA, April 4 - Today, Governor Josh Stein announced Boards and Commissions appointments and nominations.

Governor Stein has nominated the following to the Governor's Crime Commission:

The Honorable Erin S. Hucks of Union County as a Chief District Court Judge. Hucks is the Chief District Court Judge for Judicial District 30, where she created the Union County Family Drug Treatment Court and serves as a member of the Union County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and the Union County Child Fatality Prevention Team.

Governor Stein has appointed the following to the Historic Hillsborough Commission:

Joseph (Joe) Petrizzi of Orange County as an At-large member. Petrizzi is the Vice President of the Chapel Hill Historical Society and serves as the Associate Director of Development of the Office of University Development at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.

Governor Stein has appointed the following to the North Carolina Board of Chiropractic Examiners:

Dr. Kenneth Brown of Durham County as a Chiropractor. Brown has successfully owned and operated Back to Health Chiropractic Medical Center in Durham for over 25 years. Dr. Brown is an active member of the American Chiropractic Association, North Carolina Chiropractic Association, and a Lifetime Member of the American Black Chiropractic Association

Governor Stein has appointed the following to the North Carolina Board of Transportation:

Graham Bennett of Forsyth County as a Representative of NCDOT District 9. Bennett was previously the Chairman and CEO of the Quality Oil Company in Winston-Salem. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Piedmont Triad Partnership and the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority.

Governor Stein has appointed the following to the North Carolina College Foundation Incorporated Board of Trustees:

Shannon Trapp of Durham County as an At-large member. Trapp serves as the Chief of Staff at the Durham County Government. She also serves on the Leadership Triangle Alumni Board, the Museum of Life + Science Board of Directors, and the Durham Homeless Services Advisory Committee. Trapp is also a member of the International City/County Management Association, the National Forum for Black Public Administrators, and the National Association of Counties.

Governor Stein has appointed the following to the North Carolina Emergency Response Commission:

Sheriff Willie Rowe of Wake County in a Sheriff’s seat. Rowe is a 30-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff's Office. He also serves on the Governor's Crime Commission and the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association Legislative and Audit Committees and as a board member of the Wake County ABC Board, the Raleigh Inter-Church Housing Corporation, and the Foundation Board of the Fellowship Home of Raleigh.

Governor Stein has appointed the following to the North Carolina Local Governmental Employees' Retirement System Board:

Commissioner Shinica Thomas of Wake County in a County Commissioner seat. Thomas currently serves as Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. Before Thomas was elected as Wake County Commissioner, she was the Director of Advocacy and Educational Partnership for the Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines.

Governor Stein has appointed the following to the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission:

Raquel Painter of Onslow County as a retired servicemember residing near Camp Lejeune. Painter is a retired Marine Corps Sergeant with more than 26 years of military service. She is currently serving as the President/Chief Professional Officer for United Way of Onslow County. After retiring from the Marine Corps in 2016, Painter began working with Hope For The Warriors as its Community Development Manager and subsequently as the Director of Community Development.

Governor Stein has appointed the following to the North Carolina Respiratory Care Board:

Felita Livingston of Mecklenburg County as a public/at-large member. Livingston is a Professor of Management and Business Technologies at Sandhills Community College, where she also serves as an Academic Advisor and on the Student Success Committee.

Governor Stein has appointed the following to the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners:

The Honorable Teresa H. Vincent of Guilford County as an at-large member. Vincent previously served as the District Court Judge of the 24th Judicial District serving Guilford County and has approximately 31 years of experience in the legal profession.

Governor Stein has nominated the following to the North State Board of Education:

Dr. Janet Mason of Rutherford County as a Representative from the 8th Educational District. Dr. Mason currently serves as the Town Manager of the Town of Forest City and previously served as the Superintendent of Rutherford County Schools. She also serves as Chair of the Rutherford County Schools Education Foundation Board.

Governor Stein has appointed the following to the North Carolina Respiratory State Board of Examiners for Plumbing, Heating and Fire:

Tommy Dean Rowland of Cleveland County as a Municipal Plumbing or Mechanical Inspector. Rowland serves as the Director of Building Inspections at the Town of Mooresville, a role he has served in since 2023.

Governor Stein has nominated the following to the North Carolina Utilities Commission:

Michael Hawkins of Transylvania County as an at-large member. Hawkins currently works as a Business Officer in the Public Protection Section of the North Carolina Department of Justice. He is a former Transylvania County Commissioner. Hawkins also serves as a Trustee of Blue Ridge Community College, as a Board Member of the Transylvania Economic Alliance, and was a member of the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice from 2020-2024.

Governor Stein has appointed the following to the North Carolina Veterans Affairs Commission:

Louis D. Harvin-Ravin of Durham County as a representative of the 4th Congressional District. Harvin-Ravin serves as the Director of Veteran Services at the Curham County Department of Veterans Services. She also serves as the chair of the VA Greater Durham Community Veteran Engagement Board and as Vice President of the North Carolina Association of County Veteran Service Officers. Havin-Ravin served in the United States Army in multiple roles, finishing as a Non-commissioner Officer In-Charge of Security Plans and Operation.

Governor Stein has appointed the following to the Underground Damage Prevention Review Board:

Daryl Larimore of Forsyth County as a representative from a hazardous liquid transmission pipeline company. Larimore is the Right of Way Supervisor at the Colonial Pipeline Company. Larimore previously served as a CH-46 & MV-22 Crew Chief, Mechanic, and Shop Supervisor in the United States Marine Corps.

Governor Stein has appointed the following to the North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame Board of Directors: