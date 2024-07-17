Best-Selling Author Judy Gaman's New Book Stop Whining and Start Working Offers an Effective Approach to Job Hunting

Stop Whining Start Working is a step-by-step guide for job hunters.

Healthcare CEO provides a step-by-step strategy for job seekers of all industry categories, from first job to dream job.

Too many candidates don’t have a clue so I wanted to stop complaining and instead be part of the solution.” — Judy Gaman

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent release of Stop Whining and Start Working: A Guide to Getting Hired (64 Squares Publishing) is the latest book by best-selling author and CEO Judy Gaman. This practical guide, which became an Amazon #1 Best Seller within hours of its release, aims to empower job seekers with the tools and mindset needed to transform their employment prospects.

In a job market where, according to Flair.HR, people looking for a job have about a 26% chance of getting an offer after all their efforts and it can take about half a year, 24 weeks, for someone to go through the process of interviewing and getting hired, Gaman’s book offers a timely and crucial resource.

Stop Whining and Start Working is designed for individuals at any stage of their career journey, from those struggling to land their first job to professionals seeking a career change. The book challenges readers to take an honest look at their employability and provides a step-by-step process to enhance their appeal to potential employers.

Gaman, the CEO of Executive Medicine of Texas, explains the genesis of the book: “I didn’t set out to write a book about getting hired. It came out of frustration. Too many candidates don’t have a clue so I wanted to stop complaining and instead be part of the solution.”

Key features of the book include:

- A step-by-step, proactive, self-directed approach to job hunting

- Techniques to build a positive professional reputation

- Tools to help become more desirable and memorable to employers

- Guidance on long-term career development and advancement

Gaman’s approach emphasizes personal responsibility and hard work, encouraging readers to become their own advocates in the job market. The book promises to equip job seekers with the skills needed to turn interviews into job offers and excel in their chosen fields.

Early praise for Stop Whining and Start Working includes endorsements from business leaders and career experts:

Allison Maslan, CEO of Pinnacle Global Network and author of Scale or Fail, states, “Whether you are looking for that perfect hire or that perfect job, read this book! As a CEO, I wish everyone applying had the knowledge within these pages. It would make the interview process and candidate pool so much greater!”

Jayson Mamaclay, Founder of Think Quick Event, adds, “Judy Gaman provides great advice for those seeking to up level their careers, whether they are looking for the next chapter of their professional life, starting out their careers, or starting over. What Judy shares helps readers focus on taking prepared and informed action that puts them in the driver’s seat of their professional journeys.”

Stop Whining and Start Working: A Guide to Getting Hired is now available on Amazon, where it quickly rose to #1 Best Seller status and continues to stay on top of the charts under Newly Released in three separate categories.

About the Author:

Judy Gaman is the CEO of Executive Medicine of Texas, a best-selling and award-winning author of eight books, host of the popular Stay Young America podcast, national speaker, and Chairman of the Board for the Cowtown Executives Association. Her diverse experience and no-nonsense approach make her a sought-after expert in both the business and wellness fields.

Judy Gaman presents Stop Whining and Start Working: A Guide to Getting Hired.