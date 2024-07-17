Raltron RSP Series Mobile Speakers with IP67/68 Ratings Provide Robust Alternatives for Design Engineers
The sound output of these speakers is impressive and when combined with our ability to customize chamber assemblies per customer requirements, this gives design engineers a real alternative.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raltron, a global leader in high performance frequency management components and wireless antenna products announces the release of the RSP Series, a comprehensive line of mobile speakers with IP67/68 ratings for use in IoT, wearable, headset/hearing, smart home, consumer and medical devices.
The IP67 rating ensures these speakers are dust-tight and can withstand temporary immersion in water. The RSP-900 speakers are IP68 rated and can withstand immersion in water up to 50+ meters.
This makes the RSP family of mobile speakers ideal for use in waterproof electronic devices including smartphones, tablets, portable audio players, outdoor communication systems, marine electronics, human-machine interfaces, portable medical equipment, automotive infotainment systems, smart watches and fitness trackers, doorbells, security cameras, and rugged portable electronic devices for construction sites or military applications.
Available in solder pad or spring termination with sizes ranging from as small as 12x5.5x3mm to 38x13x3.7mm, these robust SMD speakers feature sound pressure levels (SPL) from 87.5db to 103db. Most RSP speakers have an operating temperature range of -20 to +60 °C with some models featuring a range of -30 to +70°C. These speakers are supported as ‘stand-alone’ components per the published specs or can be supplied as a highly customized chamber assembly per specific customer requirements.
“Our line of mobile speakers are designed to withstand harsh environments including exposure to dust, sand, and moisture” said Peter Sedlak, Global Audio Product Manager for Raltron Electronics. “The sound output of these speakers is impressive and when combined with our ability to customize chamber assemblies per customer requirements, this gives design engineers a real alternative.”
For more information on the RSP Series of Mobile Speakers, go to https://www.raltron.com/speakers/. In preparation for new designs and special requirements, customers may contact Raltron for more information and technical support.
About Raltron
Founded in 1983, Raltron is a privately held ISO-9001:2015 certified company that offers the most comprehensive line of frequency management devices in the industry. Raltron develops, manufactures and sells products worldwide including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCO’s, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators, a variety of IoT compatible antennas, a comprehensive line of audio components including buzzers, speakers, microphones, transducers and piezo elements, and RF cable assemblies and RF connectors. Raltron is dedicated to continuous growth through investing in its traditional markets including telecom infrastructure, consumer, industrial, medical, IoT, M2M and smart metering. Its products are marketed through a worldwide network of independently owned representatives and franchised distributors.
