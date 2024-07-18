Kaye Joans’ “Mourningstar: Blood of the Covenant,” Introduces New Book that is Soulful and Magical

An undiscovered facet of Kaye Joans projected on her new book “Mourningstar.”

Sometimes the best stories write themselves.” — Kaye Joans

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Mourningstar : Blood of the Covenant”, crafted by a visionary author, Kaye Joans, presents a fresh and new realm in the fantasy literature world; where angels, daemons, the fae, and cryptids coexist with humans, hiding for fear of the horrible little creatures they've proven across history to be. Incidentally, Kaye Joans has strategically researched characters that were inspired by mythical creatures—thought to exist in humanity’s dystopian past. This boundless canvas of a world allows the author to delve into the intricacies of human nature, exploring themes, and depicting inhuman characters in a manner that resonates with human experiences.

At the heart of “Mourningstar: Blood of the Covenant” lies Kaye Joans creative process, as she unearths parts of herself and the areas that are yet to bubble up to the surface. The evolution of characters, such as the enigmatic Agony, initially conceived as a morally grey villain, Agony has undergone a serendipitous character development over the course of ten years, emerging as an emblem of forgiveness, vulnerability, and the author's personal aspirations. Agony's narrative arc is not merely a stereotypical fictional fantasy icon, but a heart-rendering reflection of the author's own struggles with personal traumas and the embracing of new perspectives. The profound connection between the author's experiences and the character's development deeply influences the author's writing style in the Mourningstar universe, imbuing it with intensified emotion that draws attraction to the readers and allows them to feel and visualize the narrative.

“He became exactly what I needed over the ten years I spent working on his story and design. He's my better, blooming, half,” says Joans.

It's a source of fascination and intrigue for Kaye Joans that nothing begins and ends the same within the Mourningstar universe. Involving the characters, settings, and storylines undergoes a transformative journey, evolving from initial concepts into something magically refined and far more compelling.

Kaye Joans writes, “There's a funny little mythos about those who create, they leave bits and pieces of their souls within their work. And I truly believe that I leave a little bit of myself behind in any of my writing; but Agony is different. Agony is special. Agony...is my soul. Agony is everything that I cannot be and everything I'd like to one day be able to do and that's shown by the simple fact that Agony is forgiving.”

As the Mourningstar universe officially unfurls its wings, readers are invited to immerse themselves in a world where supernatural beings reveal the profound depths of human emotion and the transformative power of storytelling. The Mourningstar universe is ready to make an unforgettable impression on the fantasy fiction scene. As readers head into Kaye Joans' "Mourningstar: Blood of the Covenant", they will face the worst sides of human nature while eventually learning the nature of healing, forgiveness and the human spirit. With its richly textured world-building, complex characters, and thought-provoking themes.

This is perfect for readers who are drawn to supernatural stories rich in emotional depth, healing, and themes of found family. It has developed into a focally personal journey of healing through Agony, embodying the author's soul and offering readers a moving exploration and process of trauma and resilience. To learn more about the author and her books, visit: www.killerpublications.com. It is also available at online bookstores.

