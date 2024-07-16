Submit Release
Sessions to Hold Hearing on Inspector General Oversight Council

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) today announced a hearing titled “Oversight of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency” to examine the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency’s (CIGIE) operations, legislative priorities, coordination between Inspector General (IG) offices, and proposals to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse.

“Transparency and efficiency within CIGIE are critical to supporting Inspector General offices’ ability to carry out their duties and responsibilities to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse. It is important that Congress examines the top management and performance challenges identified by the IG community and assesses CIGIE’s progress in addressing those challenges,” said Subcommittee Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas).

WHAT: Hearing titled “Oversight of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency”

DATE: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS:

  • Mark Greenblatt, Chair of CIGIE and Inspector General for the Department of the Interior

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

