Girls in Tech Singapore Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Sponsors In Tech - Empowering Her Journey
Girls in Tech Singapore has unveiled a new name and new logo as part of an extensive rebranding initiative.
Our vision is to equip girls and women with essential skills for impactful careers in Singapore.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the closure of Girls in Tech, Inc., the local Girls in Tech - Singapore chapter is proud to announce its rebranding as "Sponsors of Tech - Empowering Her Journey." This new identity marks a significant milestone for the organization and our community, reflecting our ongoing commitment to supporting girls and women in tech throughout their careers.
— Malina Platon
As a non-profit organization, Sponsors of Tech - Empowering Her Journey will continue to be a leading platform for networking, upskilling, and connecting within the tech community. Our mission remains steadfast: to empower women at every stage of their tech journey, fostering a more inclusive and diverse industry.
“Our Singapore team looks to the future with excitement and strong determination. We are committed to supporting the local girls and women in tech community in an even better way. We aim to be a leading platform for girls and women throughout their careers in tech by supporting networking, upskilling, and connections. Our vision is to equip girls and women with essential skills for impactful careers in Singapore.” (Malina Platon – Co-Founder and Co-Managing Director)
The Sponsors of Tech - Empowering Her Journey name highlights our growth and evolution, while reinforcing our core mission. We remain committed to providing a supportive and empowering space for women and others to confidently advance within their own professional journeys.
Our mission is to reduce gender inequality by delivering experiences and educational opportunities and enhance digital literacy and skills development for women and girls through targeted training programs, workshops, and mentorship initiatives, focusing on emerging technologies like AI, cybersecurity, and data science, which are extremely relevant for the tech ecosystem in Singapore.
For more information, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sponsors-in-tech/, or contact Malina Platon - Co-Managing Director Sponsors in Tech, connect@sponsorsintech.com.
About Sponsors In Tech - Empowering Her Journey
Our vision is to create an inclusive and thriving tech community where women can network, upskill, and build meaningful connections. We offer resources and opportunities for professional growth, networking, and skill development, designed to foster advancement and development.
Malina Platon
Sponsors in Tech
email us here