433rd CRF Kickstarts, Transforms, and Closes CLOR 2024

A team from the 433rd Contingency Response Flight kickstarted the Contingency Location Operations Rehearsal (CLOR 24) at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan, on June 24. Reserve Citizen Airmen played a critical role in leading CLOR 24, working with the host of the event, Air Combat Command Agile Battle Lab, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia.

“The battle lab is here to implement technology on the battlefield,” said Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Bennett, ACC Battle Lab senior leader. He emphasized the implementation and importance of utilizing unmanned aircraft systems in the field. “CLOR gives us an opportunity to bring out new technology… The input from the war fighter is invaluable.”

“The mission for the CLOR is to replicate a wartime agile combat deployment scenario,” said Lt. Col. Joya Gamara 55th Combat Communications Squadron commander and CLOR lead planner. “We utilize command and control, base operations support, and test emerging technologies, tactics, techniques, and procedures that test friendly force survivability while still generating combat power in a scripted, live-fly event.”

Recently, the 433rd CRF has been authorized by the Air Force Reserve Command to transform from a flight to a squadron and the CLOR rehearsal was the first major event where the 433rd CRF was able to test their new members with varying Air Force Specialty Codes.

“The uniqueness of this event is that 75 percent of my unit and the team that I have taken out here are brand new to the CR,” said Tech. Sgt. Jerome Williams, 433rd CRF team chief. “This was an opportunity for us to blend the different AFSCs.”

The CR team landed in Michigan on 20 June to support CLOR 24. Even though the rehearsal did not commence until a few days later, a CR unit must establish the initial airfield. CR units are agile, robust, and have an array of occupational skills required to manage an airfield.

Upon arrival at Alpena, the team immediately established communications, conducted site setup at the airfield, set parameters for the base of operations, pitched tents, ensured force protection and threat assessments, and marshalled incoming aircraft, passengers, and cargo.

The biggest addition to the new CR team was six new air transportation specialists. Each member was handpicked based upon their diversity of talents, temperament, and experience. The new members quickly acclimated, established the airfield, marshalled C-17s, C-130s, UH-60A Black Hawks, a C-5, and over 250 military personnel. CLOR 24 included total force Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, the Royal Canadian Air Force, and civilian vendors.

Lt. Commander Nathan Cooley, Canadian Liaison for the Office of Naval Intelligence and Captain Alan Morgan, Royal Canadian Air Force, 2 Wing plans officer, stepped into the CRs tactical operations center for a brief on the CR mission to discuss how they establish communications, process aircraft, manage an airfield, and rapidly mobilize. The military partners exchanged a common operating picture and discussed their nuanced differences. The U.S. Navy and the RCAF members were observing CLOR 24 and assessing how their respective militaries could be implemented in later rehearsals.

Not only did CR collaborate with U.S. Navy personnel and coalition partners, but they also marshalled U.S. Army UH-60A Black Hawks, working with their pilots and crew.

Once the CR team received all aircraft and personnel within 72 hours, they conducted a transfer of authority to the incoming base commander.

Although the airfield responsibilities had been transferred, the CR team never stopped training. Four members of the Texas Air National Guard’s 136th Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas, were on hand to assist with furthering training scenarios.

“Myself and three other security forces members embedded with the 433rd CR team,” said Staff Sgt. Christopher Gangeme, 136th CRF security forces team leader. “Senior Master Sgt. Christofferson worked with my Guard unit from Fort Worth Texas before and he liked our work and wanted to integrate us into the team to help spin up his new recruits.”

The presence of the 136th CRF defenders filled in some of the vacancies in defender positions.

The defenders trained the 433rd CR team on fire team procedures, employed agile combat tactics through battle drills utilizing blank ammunitions and smoke grenades.

Staff Sgt. Joseph Hunn, 136th CRF security forces second in command addressed the CR team after the fire team training. “The first couple of days we shadowed and evaluated you guys. We wanted to sit back, observe and see how you all operated. Thank you for letting us come in, show you the ropes, and teach you first-hand how security forces takes care of business. We now feel like we are all officially part of the team.”

Not only did the CR team train on security tactics, but they also worked alongside Battle Labs members and trained on the emerging technologies.

The advanced field training implemented blank ammunitions, smoke grenade procedures, casualty evacuation, beach assaults, and opposing force tactics near Lake Huron in Michigan.

On 28 June, the final day of the rehearsal, the CRF team reclaimed the airfield and transferred out passengers and cargo. All together the 433rd CR team worked alongside joint forces, coalition partners, utilized groundbreaking technology, transferred over 400 passengers, 286,000 pounds of cargo, and many aircraft. The agile, robust, tenacious team seamlessly kickstarted and closed out CLOR 24 led by CR team chief, Tech Sgt. Jerome Williams. This mission certified him as a qualified team chief for future CR missions.

“Not only was this my first-time being CR Team Chief,” said Williams, “but this was my first time leading the team in the new squadron construct. It was inspiring and validating witnessing my team overcome and evolve as not just a military unit, but as a family who came together and took care of one another. Each individual was strong, but when we came together, we became unstoppable.”