366 FW rehearses for deployment at Contingency Location Operation Rehearsal 2024

The 366th Fighter Wing’s Expeditionary Air Base (XAB) and Command and Control (C2) elements participated in the Contingency Location Operations Rehearsal 2024 from 24-28 June, sending close to 100 Gunfighters across the country to practice for future deployments.

During the CLOR, Gunfighters focused on implementing the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept through practicing command and control of dispersed force elements in a simulated wartime scenario. The C2 elements controlled operations from two locations. The Main Operating Base was at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, and the Forward Operating Site was at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan.

The whole operation involved more than 700 personnel across 30 units in both active duty and reserve components, with the goal of developing the ability to secure, defend, and operate an airbase in austere locations, while evaluating new technologies to enhance Deployable Combat Wings.

“Deploying on a rapid timeline and integrating seamlessly with multiple units was essential for our readiness,” said Maj. Bryan Ingram, commander of the XAB. “This allowed us to plan and execute contingency operations effectively, demonstrating our ability to respond to emerging threats.”

The CLOR also presented an opportunity for the Air Force to integrate new technologies in preparation for the future fight. Air Combat Command’s Agile Battle Laboratory (ABL) organized the operation rehearsal, testing 17 new technologies at a tactical level for proof-of-concept. The ABL is charged with evaluating the “best of breed” high Technology Readiness Level (TRL) ACE solutions, and in partnership with AFWERX and AFRL, focused on testing developmental electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

“This new class of air vehicles has the ability to revolutionize air transport generally and significantly improve the Air Force’s ability to conduct agile combat employment operations,” said Ian Clowes, Capability Development Lead at AFWERX Prime. “The eVTOLs that Agility Prime has been supporting are so radically different from most any other air vehicle, that the most effective way to understand how to use them is to put them in the hands of Airmen with problems to solve.”

One of the technologies tested included Beta Technologies’ ALIA CTOL, one of the company’s all-electric aircraft. During the CLOR, ALIA completed more than 24 flight hours, transporting 2,200 lbs of cargo and up to 500 lbs at a time, delivering various supplies including Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), critical medical equipment, camera systems, and even simulating a MEDEVAC mission. In addition to the ALIA CTOL, BETA is certifying an eVTOL aircraft and has successfully achieved a full transition with a manned production representative aircraft. Partnerships between American entrepreneurs and AFWERX accelerate growth in emerging technology sectors, bringing game-changing technology to the warfighter.

As the global security environment continues to change, this type of training plays a crucial role in maintaining readiness and ensuring the Air Force remains capable of meeting mission goals.