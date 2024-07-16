Berlin Barracks/ Burglary Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3004582
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: July 16, 2024, between 01:53-02:29 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 177 Reservoir Rd, Waterbury Center
VIOLATION: Burglary, T. 13 VSA 1201, Petit Larceny, T. 13 VSA 2502
ACCUSED: Under investigation
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Vermont Agency of Natural Resources
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 16, 2024, at approximately 0744 hours, troopers with the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks responded to the ranger station located at 177 Reservoir Road in Waterbury Center. Investigation revealed two individuals forced entry into the ranger station between the hours of 1:53-2:29 a.m. The individuals looked through items within the station and ultimately left the station with a safe.
Multiple pieces of evidence were recovered from the scene, including security footage and DNA. The footage shows two men inside the station, with one man having visible tattoos. The video clip can be viewed at this link on VSP's Flickr page.
Photos of the two individuals also are attached to this news release.
Further investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Mae Murdock at the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.