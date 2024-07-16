Berlin Barracks/ Burglary Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3004582

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: July 16, 2024, between 01:53-02:29 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 177 Reservoir Rd, Waterbury Center

VIOLATION: Burglary, T. 13 VSA 1201, Petit Larceny, T. 13 VSA 2502

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Vermont Agency of Natural Resources

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 16, 2024, at approximately 0744 hours, troopers with the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks responded to the ranger station located at 177 Reservoir Road in Waterbury Center. Investigation revealed two individuals forced entry into the ranger station between the hours of 1:53-2:29 a.m. The individuals looked through items within the station and ultimately left the station with a safe.

Multiple pieces of evidence were recovered from the scene, including security footage and DNA. The footage shows two men inside the station, with one man having visible tattoos. The video clip can be viewed at this link on VSP's Flickr page.

Photos of the two individuals also are attached to this news release.

Further investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Mae Murdock at the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .







