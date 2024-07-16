2023

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 17031/S-041 Opill (norgestrel) tablet, 0.075 mg Prevention of pregnancy AP 7-13-23 NDA 208411/S-006 Narcan (naloxone hydrochloride, 4 mg) nasal spray Treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression AP 3-29-23

2022

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 215712 Nasonex 24HR Allergy (mometasone furoate) nasal spray, 50 mcg/spray, metered Temporarily relieves these symptoms due to hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: nasal congestion; runny nose; sneezing; itchy nose AP 03-17-22

2021

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 22134/S-008 Lastacaft (alcaftadine ophthalmic solution), 0.25% Temporarily relieves itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander AP 12-10-21 NDA 213872 Astepro Allergy and Children’s Astepro Allergy (azelastine hydrochloride) nasal spray, 0.15% Temporarily relieves these symptoms due to hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: nasal congestion; runny nose; sneezing; itchy nose AP 6-17-21

2020

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 202736/S-006 Sklice (ivermectin) lotion, 0.5% Treats head lice infestation AP 10-27-20 NDA 206276/S-005 Pataday Once Daily Relief (olopatadine hydrochloride, 0.7%) Temporary relief of itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, or dander AP 7-13-20 NDA 22122/S-014 Voltaren Arthritis Pain (diclofenac sodium) Temporary relief of arthritis pain -hand, wrist, elbow (upper body areas)

-foot, ankle, knee (lower body areas) AP 2-14-20 NDA 20688/S-032 Pataday Twice Daily Relief (olopatadine hydrochloride, 0.1%) Temporary relief of itchy and red eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, or dander AP 2-14-20 NDA 21545/S-022 Pataday Once Daily Relief (olopatadine hydrochloride, 0.2%) Temporary relief of itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, or dander AP 2-14-20

2019

There are no switches for this period of time.

2018

There are no switches for this period of time.

2017

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 209089 Xyzal Allergy 24HR (levocetirizine dihydrochloride) tablets Temporarily relieves these symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: runny nose; sneezing; itching of nose or throat; itchy, watery eyes (allergic rhinitis) AP 1-31-17 NDA 209090 Xyzal Allergy 24HR (levocetirizine dihydrochloride) solution Temporarily relieves these symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: runny nose; sneezing; itching of nose or throat; itchy, watery eyes (allergic rhinitis) AP 1-31-17

2016

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 22051/S-013 Flonase® Sensimist Allergy Relief (fluticasone furoate) Temporarily relieves these symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: nasal congestion; runny nose; sneezing; itchy nose; itchy, watery eyes (allergic rhinitis) AP 8-2-16 NDA 20380/S-010 Differin Gel® (adapalene), 0.1% Anti Acne AP 7-8-16

2015

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 20746/S-032 Rhinocort Allergy Spray (budesonide) Temporarily relieves these symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: nasal congestion; runny nose; sneezing; itchy nose (allergic rhinitis) AP 3-23-15

2014

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 2046551 Nexium 24 HR (esomeprazole magnesium) Frequent heartburn AP 3-28-14 NDA 205434 Flonase Allergy Relief (fluticasone proprionate) Temporarily relieves these symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: nasal congestion; runny nose; sneezing; itchy nose; itchy, watery eyes (allergic rhinitis) AP 7-23-14

2013

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 202211 Oxytrol for Women Overactive bladder AP 1-25-13 NDA 20468/S-035 Nasacort Allergy 24HR (nasal spray) Temporarily relieves these symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: nasal congestion; runny nose; sneezing; itchy nose (allergic rhinitis) AP 10-11-13 NDA 222831 Zegerid OTC (omeprazole, 20mg and sodium bicarbonate, 1680 mg) powder for oral suspension Frequent heartburn AP 6-17-13

2012

There are no switches for this period of time.

2011

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 20786/S-027 Allegra D 12 hr Antihistamine AP 1-24-11 NDA 21704/S-008 Allegra 24 hr Antihistamine AP 1-24-11 NDA 20872/S-023 NDA 201373 NDA 21909/S-003 Allegra Antihistamine AP 1-24-11

2010

There are no switches for this period of time.

2009

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 223271 Prevacid 24 HR Acid reducer/PPI AP 5-18-09 NDA 222811 Zegerid OTC Acid reducer/PPI AP 12-1-09

2008

There are no switches for this period of time

2007

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 21150/S-007 Zyrtec-D Antihistamine and Nasal Decongestant AP 11-9-07 NDA 22155 Children’s Zyrtec Allergy and Children’s Zyrtec Hives Relief (solution) Antihistamine AP 11-16-07 NDA 21621/S-005 Children’s Zyrtec Allergy and Children’s Zyrtec Hives Relief (chewable tablets) Antihistamine AP 11-16-07 NDA 19835/S-022 Zyrtec Allergy and Zyrtec Hives Relief (tablets) Antihistamine AP 11-16-07

2006

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 21958 Lamisil Derm Gel Topical Antifungal AP 7-24-06 NDA 21045/S-011 Plan B Emergency Contraceptive AP 8-24-06 NDA 22015 MiraLax Laxative AP 10-6-06 NDA 21066/S-011 Zaditor Antihistamine Eye Drop AP 10-19-06

2005

There are no switches for this period of time.



2004

There are no switches for this period of time

2003

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 19658/S-020

NDA 20704/S-009

NDA 20641/S-011 Claritin Hives Relief Tablets, Reditabs and Solution Antihistamine AP 11-19-03

2002

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 20150/S-011 Nicotrol TD Smoking Cessation AP 3-21-02 NDA 19658/S-018

NDA 20704/S-008

NDA 20641/S-009 Claritin Tablets, Reditabs and Solution Antihistamine AP 11-27-02 NDA 19670/S-018 Claritin-D Antihistamine/Decongestant AP 11-27-02 NDA 20470/S-016 Claritin-D 24-hour Antihistamine/ Decongestant AP 11-27-02

2001

NDA Drug Name Purpose Approval Date NDA 21307 Lotrimin Ultra Topical Antifungal AP 12-7-01

1These NDAs are not true switches since the conditions of use were not marketed as a prescription product under an approved NDA prior to being approved for marketing OTC.

