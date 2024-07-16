2023
|NDA
|Drug Name
|Purpose
|Approval Date
|NDA 17031/S-041
|Opill (norgestrel) tablet, 0.075 mg
|Prevention of pregnancy
|AP 7-13-23
|NDA 208411/S-006
|Narcan (naloxone hydrochloride, 4 mg) nasal spray
|Treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression
|AP 3-29-23
2022
|NDA
|Drug Name
|Purpose
|Approval Date
|NDA 215712
|Nasonex 24HR Allergy (mometasone furoate) nasal spray, 50 mcg/spray, metered
|Temporarily relieves these symptoms due to hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: nasal congestion; runny nose; sneezing; itchy nose
|AP 03-17-22
2021
|NDA
|Drug Name
|Purpose
|Approval Date
|NDA 22134/S-008
|Lastacaft (alcaftadine ophthalmic solution), 0.25%
|Temporarily relieves itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander
|AP 12-10-21
|NDA 213872
|Astepro Allergy and Children’s Astepro Allergy (azelastine hydrochloride) nasal spray, 0.15%
|Temporarily relieves these symptoms due to hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: nasal congestion; runny nose; sneezing; itchy nose
|AP 6-17-21
2020
|NDA
|Drug Name
|Purpose
|Approval Date
|NDA 202736/S-006
|Sklice (ivermectin) lotion, 0.5%
|
Treats head lice infestation
|AP 10-27-20
|NDA 206276/S-005
|Pataday Once Daily Relief (olopatadine hydrochloride, 0.7%)
|Temporary relief of itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, or dander
|AP 7-13-20
|NDA 22122/S-014
|Voltaren Arthritis Pain (diclofenac sodium)
|
Temporary relief of arthritis pain
-hand, wrist, elbow (upper body areas)
|AP 2-14-20
|NDA 20688/S-032
|Pataday Twice Daily Relief (olopatadine hydrochloride, 0.1%)
|Temporary relief of itchy and red eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, or dander
|AP 2-14-20
|NDA 21545/S-022
|Pataday Once Daily Relief (olopatadine hydrochloride, 0.2%)
|Temporary relief of itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, or dander
|AP 2-14-20
2019
There are no switches for this period of time.
2018
There are no switches for this period of time.
2017
|
NDA
|
Drug Name
|
Purpose
|
Approval Date
|
NDA 209089
|
Xyzal Allergy 24HR (levocetirizine dihydrochloride) tablets
|
Temporarily relieves these symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: runny nose; sneezing; itching of nose or throat; itchy, watery eyes (allergic rhinitis)
|
AP 1-31-17
|NDA 209090
|Xyzal Allergy 24HR (levocetirizine dihydrochloride) solution
|Temporarily relieves these symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: runny nose; sneezing; itching of nose or throat; itchy, watery eyes (allergic rhinitis)
|AP 1-31-17
2016
|
NDA
|
Drug Name
|
Purpose
|
Approval Date
|
NDA 22051/S-013
|
Flonase® Sensimist Allergy Relief (fluticasone furoate)
|
Temporarily relieves these symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: nasal congestion; runny nose; sneezing; itchy nose; itchy, watery eyes (allergic rhinitis)
|
AP 8-2-16
|NDA 20380/S-010
|Differin Gel® (adapalene), 0.1%
|Anti Acne
|AP 7-8-16
2015
|
NDA
|
Drug Name
|
Purpose
|
Approval Date
|
NDA 20746/S-032
|
Rhinocort Allergy Spray (budesonide)
|
Temporarily relieves these symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: nasal congestion; runny nose; sneezing; itchy nose (allergic rhinitis)
|
AP 3-23-15
2014
|
NDA
|
Drug Name
|
Purpose
|
Approval Date
|
NDA 2046551
|
Nexium 24 HR (esomeprazole magnesium)
|
Frequent heartburn
|
AP 3-28-14
|
NDA 205434
|
Flonase Allergy Relief (fluticasone proprionate)
|
Temporarily relieves these symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: nasal congestion; runny nose; sneezing; itchy nose; itchy, watery eyes (allergic rhinitis)
|
AP 7-23-14
2013
|
NDA
|
Drug Name
|
Purpose
|
Approval Date
|
NDA 202211
|
Oxytrol for Women
|
Overactive bladder
|
AP 1-25-13
|NDA 20468/S-035
|Nasacort Allergy 24HR (nasal spray)
|Temporarily relieves these symptoms of hay fever or other upper respiratory allergies: nasal congestion; runny nose; sneezing; itchy nose (allergic rhinitis)
|AP 10-11-13
|NDA 222831
|Zegerid OTC (omeprazole, 20mg and sodium bicarbonate, 1680 mg) powder for oral suspension
|Frequent heartburn
|AP 6-17-13
2012
There are no switches for this period of time.
2011
|
NDA
|
Drug Name
|
Purpose
|
Approval Date
|
NDA 20786/S-027
|
Allegra D 12 hr
|
Antihistamine
|
AP 1-24-11
|
NDA 21704/S-008
|
Allegra 24 hr
|
Antihistamine
|
AP 1-24-11
|
NDA 20872/S-023
NDA 201373
NDA 21909/S-003
|
Allegra
|
Antihistamine
|
AP 1-24-11
2010
There are no switches for this period of time.
2009
|
NDA
|
Drug Name
|
Purpose
|
Approval Date
|NDA 223271
|Prevacid 24 HR
|Acid reducer/PPI
|AP 5-18-09
|NDA 222811
|Zegerid OTC
|Acid reducer/PPI
|AP 12-1-09
2008
There are no switches for this period of time
2007
|
NDA
|
Drug Name
|
Purpose
|
Approval Date
|NDA 21150/S-007
|Zyrtec-D
|
Antihistamine and
Nasal Decongestant
|AP 11-9-07
|NDA 22155
|Children’s Zyrtec Allergy and Children’s Zyrtec Hives Relief (solution)
|Antihistamine
|AP 11-16-07
|NDA 21621/S-005
|Children’s Zyrtec Allergy and Children’s Zyrtec Hives Relief (chewable tablets)
|Antihistamine
|AP 11-16-07
|NDA 19835/S-022
|Zyrtec Allergy and Zyrtec Hives Relief (tablets)
|Antihistamine
|AP 11-16-07
2006
|
NDA
|
Drug Name
|
Purpose
|
Approval Date
|NDA 21958
|Lamisil Derm Gel
|Topical Antifungal
|AP 7-24-06
|NDA 21045/S-011
|Plan B
|Emergency Contraceptive
|AP 8-24-06
|NDA 22015
|MiraLax
|Laxative
|AP 10-6-06
|NDA 21066/S-011
|Zaditor
|Antihistamine Eye Drop
|AP 10-19-06
2005
There are no switches for this period of time.
2004
There are no switches for this period of time
2003
|
NDA
|
Drug Name
|
Purpose
|
Approval Date
|NDA 19658/S-020
NDA 20704/S-009
NDA 20641/S-011
|Claritin Hives Relief Tablets, Reditabs and Solution
|Antihistamine
|AP 11-19-03
2002
|
NDA
|
Drug Name
|
Purpose
|
Approval Date
|NDA 20150/S-011
|Nicotrol TD
|Smoking Cessation
|AP 3-21-02
|NDA 19658/S-018
NDA 20704/S-008
NDA 20641/S-009
|Claritin Tablets, Reditabs and Solution
|Antihistamine
|AP 11-27-02
|NDA 19670/S-018
|Claritin-D
|Antihistamine/Decongestant
|AP 11-27-02
|NDA 20470/S-016
|Claritin-D 24-hour
|Antihistamine/ Decongestant
|AP 11-27-02
2001
|
NDA
|
Drug Name
|
Purpose
|
Approval Date
|NDA 21307
|Lotrimin Ultra
|Topical Antifungal
|AP 12-7-01
1These NDAs are not true switches since the conditions of use were not marketed as a prescription product under an approved NDA prior to being approved for marketing OTC.
Resources For You