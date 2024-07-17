Blooms and Monex USA, Announce Referring Partnership on Global B2B Payments

WILMINGTON, DE, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blooms Trade Inc (Blooms) is pleased to announce a new referring partnership with Monex USA, a trusted and leading provider of corporate FX, currency risk hedging services, and international payments. Clients referred by Blooms and onboarded by Monex USA will process their transactions through a co-branded version of Monex USA Online, a web-based FX and payments platform.

"As a leading provider in trade finance, we are thrilled with this collaboration as it marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver unparalleled financial solutions to our clients. By leveraging Monex USA’s expertise in foreign exchange and international payments, we are poised to enhance our service offerings, streamline cross-border transactions, and provide our clients with greater financial flexibility and security. Together, we are setting a new standard in trade finance, empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of global trade with confidence and efficiency. - Francisco Meré, CEO of Blooms.

“We are excited to announce a partnership between Monex USA and Blooms. Through our strategic partnership, clients referred by Blooms through a Monex account will easily process their FX payments via Monex USA’s robust services. This strategic partnership will facilitate global trade since payments are a critical piece of the global supply chain. Blooms and Monex USA are perfect examples of strategic embedded solutions with the goal of helping end-users operate efficiently.” – Mike Valadakis, VP of Partnerships and Digital Solutions Monex USA

About Blooms | BloomsCapital.com| Blooms is a pioneering financial technology company dedicated to empowering Latin American produce exporters. By offering simplified, agile, and flexible pre-export finance and cross-border factoring facilities, we ensure that exporters have seamless access to capital when they need it most. Our innovative digital platform is designed to help exporters capitalize on nearshoring opportunities, mitigate global food supply volatility, and achieve sustainability. With Blooms, exporters can focus on what they do best—delivering quality produce to the world—while we take care of their financial needs.

About Monex USA | MonexUSA.com | Monex USA has provided corporate clients with industry- leading foreign exchange and international payment solutions for over 23 years. Monex USA is part of the wider financial services group controlled by Monex S.A.P.I. de C.V. (formerly Monex S.A.B. de C.V.) (“Monex”), a global investment-grade financial services institution. Founded in 1985, the Monex group is a global financial services organization that services more than 66,000 clients worldwide. In 2022, Monex managed US$ 303 billion in deliverable FX trades and US$11.1 billion worth of assets. Through its subsidiaries, the group offers financial services in key financial centers worldwide throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia and employs over 2,900 people globally. As part of the Monex Group, Monex USA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City, Beverly Hills, Chicago, and Miami.