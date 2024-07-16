Baros Maldives Overwater Villas now Bookable with Hilton Points & Free Night Certificates
EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 9, 2024, Hilton announced an exclusive new collaboration with Small Luxury Hotels of the World. This collaboration provides exciting new opportunities to stay in an overwater villa in the Maldives.
Previously, there were very few Maldives hotels where guests could use points or free night certificates in any hotel loyalty program to book an overwater villa. With the Small Luxury Hotels integration, guests can now book an overwater villa using points or free night certificates at Baros Maldives, Milaidhoo Maldives, Velassaru Maldives, and Huvafen Fushi Maldives.
Baros Maldives, is an award-winning luxury private island resort in the Maldives, just a short 25-minute speedboat ride from Maldives International Airport. The resort boasts 75 sophisticated villas surrounded by naturally lush vegetation, a beautiful powdery white beach, a shimmering lagoon and a world-class house reef.
At Baros, the Water Villas are bookable in the Hilton premium rewards category. These water villas offer a peaceful retreat with the lagoon just beyond the canopied daybed and endless ocean views from the timber deck. The interiors are elegantly furnished with plush amenities and touches of indulgence.
For those preferring to be surrounded by jungle greens and soft sandy paths, Baros offers a range of luxurious beach villas equipped with modern amenities for a secluded island getaway, with its world-class house reef just steps from the villa.
Having welcomed guests since 1973, Baros has dedicated decades to refining its services and cultivating its environment, earning its status as the Maldivian Icon. As an award-winning member of Small Luxury Hotels of The World, Baros is renowned for its authentic spirit, legendary service, outstanding comfort and understated elegance.
For more information about the new Hilton and Small Luxury Hotels collaboration click here. For additional information, please visit www.baros.com or contact Baros directly at reservations@baros.com or +960 664 26 72. For bookings, please visit http://www.hilton.com or book your magical Baros escape on your Hilton honors app directly.
ABOUT BAROS MALDIVES
The Maldives Icon - Baros is an award-winning luxury private island resort in the Maldives, a short 25-minute speedboat ride from Maldives International Airport.This tropical haven is home to 75 sophisticated villas framed by a seemingly endless powder-soft white beach and a glittering lagoon surrounded by a world-class house reef. It’s paradise personified.
Welcoming guests since 1973, Baros has spent decades honing its services and cultivating its environment, making it the Maldivian Icon. An award-winning resort, and a member of Small Luxury Hotels of The World, Baros is celebrated for its authentic spirit, legendary service, outstanding comfort and understated elegance.
Claire Strother
Claire Strother
IMAGINE PR
email us here