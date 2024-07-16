NorthPoint Development Unveils Harbor Logistics Center, A New Industrial Hub in Baltimore
EINPresswire.com/ -- NorthPoint Development proudly celebrated the grand opening of the Harbor Logistics Center, marking a significant achievement in its ongoing mission to drive economic growth and community development. The ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiled 830,709 square feet of state-of-the-art industrial space across four class-A warehouses, representing a $124 million capital investment.
The Harbor Logistics Center stands as a testament to NorthPoint Development's dedication to creating flexible, high-quality industrial spaces that meet the needs of modern businesses. This new development in Baltimore is set to become a pivotal hub for leading companies such as MAPC, One Source America, Inc., Amazon, Lowe’s, Apollo, Home Chef, and Kroger.
"The completion of the Harbor Logistics Center is a significant milestone for NorthPoint Development and the City of Baltimore," stated Rich Goodman, Development Manager at NorthPoint Development. "Our investment into the City of Baltimore works to redevelop this site for long-term sustainability by putting the site into production, generating taxes for the community, and further strengthening the economy through job creation."
The event featured esteemed guest speakers, including Justin Williams, Deputy Mayor for Community & Economic Development, and Elizabeth Hines, Chief Operating Officer of Maritime Applied Physics Corporation. Each speaker highlighted the positive impact of the Harbor Logistics Center on Baltimore’s economic landscape and its role in fostering public-private partnerships.
"Today we are celebrating not just a completion of a development project, but the testament to the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors," said Justin Williams.
"Thanks to the City of Baltimore, the State of Maryland, and the Baltimore Development Corporation, we chose, in 2023, to expand our manufacturing capabilities to the NorthPoint site,” said Elizabeth Hines. “After signing a lease for 47,000 square feet in November 2023, we were operational within a month and a half.
Elizabeth Hines added, “They helped us through the entire expansion process. We have already hired over 45 employees to assist us, with plans to add 80 to 100 net new jobs in just 4 short months. All of us at MAPC are inspired by the work of the NorthPoint team, which reminds us of our greatest inspiration on this site, the Liberty Shipbuilders of the 1940s. Their tenacity and energy are gifts to the City of Baltimore and the State of Maryland, and we’re so lucky to be here and to have them as landlords.”
NorthPoint Development extends its gratitude to the City of Baltimore, the State of Maryland, the Baltimore Development Corporation, tenants MAPC, One Source America, Inc., Amazon, Lowe’s, Apollo, Home Chef, Kroger, Glen Arm Construction, and Cushman & Wakefield for their invaluable support and collaboration in bringing the Harbor Logistics Center to fruition.
The Harbor Logistics Center is poised to deliver lasting economic benefits, including job creation and increased tax revenue while serving as a model for sustainable, community-focused development.
