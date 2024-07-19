Innovative Alliance: MatchAwards Joins Forces with US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce
EINPresswire.com/ -- MatchAwards, an innovative AI-powered social-economic media platform, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with the United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce (USMCOCIA). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Mexico.
The United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce, a leading binational business organization, is dedicated to fostering mutually beneficial trade and investment relationships in the Americas. With a mission to promote business between the United States and Mexico, the Chamber provides invaluable support and resources to its members, facilitating business growth and development.
Michael Noble, COO of MatchAwards, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:
"The partnership with the United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce underscores MatchAwards' commitment to driving economic development and fostering cross-border collaborations. By leveraging our advanced technology and strategic alliances, we aim to unlock new opportunities and accelerate growth for businesses in both countries. We are excited to work closely with USMCOCIA to create lasting impacts in the region."
Estela Cachoua, Executive Director of USMCOCIA, shared her thoughts on the new partnership:
"Partnering with MatchAwards aligns perfectly with our mission to support and enhance trade and investment between the United States and Mexico. Their innovative platform will provide our members with cutting-edge tools to streamline their operations, discover new business opportunities, and achieve greater success. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will benefit our entire business community."
About the United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce
The United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce is the premier binational business organization dedicated to promoting trade and investment relationships between the United States and Mexico. The Chamber provides proactive advocacy, valuable assistance, membership discounts, and exceptional networking opportunities to its members. Through its regional chapters and diverse membership base, USMCOCIA supports businesses of all sizes in achieving their cross-border goals.
Membership Benefits Include:
• Proactive advocacy for cross-border business issues
• Access to high-level private, governmental, and public contacts
• Trade information and resources
• Membership discounts on business services and products
• Exceptional networking opportunities
About MatchAwards
MatchAwards is a pioneering AI-powered social-economic media platform that brings together businesses, governments, investors, and consultants for mutual prosperity. The platform features AI-assisted matching systems and real-time data on contracts, grants, and awards, empowering organizations to find and seize new growth opportunities. MatchAwards is committed to driving economic development and fostering collaborations that transcend traditional boundaries.
Strategic Goals of the Partnership
• Enhance Cross-Border Trade: Streamline processes and provide tools for efficient cross-border transactions.
• Foster Economic Growth: Facilitate connections and collaborations that drive economic development in the Americas.
• Empower Businesses: Offer advanced technological solutions to help businesses identify opportunities, save time, and reduce costs.
This partnership represents a powerful alliance aimed at promoting innovation, growth, and success for businesses operating between the United States and Mexico. By combining the strengths of both organizations, MatchAwards and USMCOCIA are poised to create a more dynamic and prosperous economic landscape in the region.
For further information or media inquiries, please contact:
The United States-Mexico Chamber of Commerce (USMCOCIA)
Executive Director: Estela Cachoua
Email: estela.cachoua@usmcoc.org
Phone: +1 786-561-6533
Michael Noble
Michael Noble
Advanced Internet Technologies, Inc
+1 800-862-6507
edo@matchawards.com
