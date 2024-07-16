APackaging Group (APG) Named Finalist in the 2024 BeautyMatter NEXT Awards
It’s an honor to be acknowledged for our contributions to the beauty industry.”AZUSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APackaging Group (APG) is thrilled to announce that we have been named a finalist for the "Best Packaging Supplier" category in the 2024 BeautyMatter NEXT Awards. This recognition is a testament to our dedication to innovation, excellence, and leadership within the beauty industry.
“With everything we do, our first goal is how we bring value. The NEXT Awards are rooted in the opportunity to recognize the entire BeautyMatter community and reflect the diverse contributions of the global beauty ecosystem in moving our industry forward. We are looking for the most brilliant brands, service providers, suppliers, and people pushing the limits of creativity and possibilities to build what’s next in beauty," said Kelly Kovack, Founder and CEO of BeautyMatter on the awards.
The BeautyMatter NEXT Awards recognize businesses that are raising the bar and defining the future from the largest multinationals to high-growth indies and from brands to suppliers NEXT creates a space to highlight everyone involved in the beauty value chain responsible for bringing brands, products, and services to life for consumers around the globe.
Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG, remarked, "This nomination is a reflection of our team's passion for creating top-tier packaging solutions and our commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly practices. It’s an honor to be acknowledged for our contributions to the beauty industry."
Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG continues to set standards in packaging with sustainable and eco-friendly practices. APG has emerged as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care sectors, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, Victoria's Secret, and more. With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces, APG stands out in the competitive landscape of packaging suppliers.
Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG, added, "The NEXT Awards' commitment to transparency and their rigorous judging process make this recognition even more meaningful. We are proud to be seen as innovators in packaging, providing unparalleled service and quality to our clients."
Winners will be announced at the 2024 BeautyMatter NEXT Summit, which will take place on October 24th, 2024, at City Market Social House in Downtown LA. APackaging Group (APG) looks forward to celebrating this achievement and sharing it with our peers, partners, and customers who have supported us throughout our journey.
For more information about the BeautyMatter NEXT Awards and to see the full list of finalists, please visit https://www.thenextawards.com/
