Diverse Biotech Granted Patent for Groundbreaking Multifunctional Conjugate Molecules Targeting Cancer Therapy

This second patent dramatically expands the scope of the company’s intellectual property, encompassing antibody- and beta lactam-based therapeutic molecules.

This is a major step forward in our mission to develop innovative treatments, with the potential to significantly improve the lives of those battling this devastating disease.”
— William Fisher
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diverse Biotech, a leader in innovative pharmaceutical drug development, has recently been granted a second pivotal patent. Our first patent [Patent number: 11877988], granted on January 23rd, 2024, describes multifunctional conjugate molecules that comprise a target-binding component covalently linked to one or more cannabinoids or cannabinoid conjugate components. The technology for developing these novel cannabinoid-based therapeutic molecules is revolutionizing the potential for cancer treatment.

This second patent dramatically expands the scope of the company’s intellectual property, encompassing antibody- and beta lactam-based therapeutic molecules. These novel molecules are promising candidates to deliver synergistic therapeutic benefits for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and other disorders.

The development of these multifunctional conjugate molecules represents a significant advancement in medical science, offering a unique new platform for drug development that combines the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids with unique therapeutic approaches.

According to Dr. John Patrick, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, “Preclinical testing has demonstrated increases in efficacy by several hundred to several thousand per cent when compared to traditional chemotherapy, suggesting that these molecules could provide a safer and much more highly effective alternative to current treatment regimens, delivering superior outcomes to patients.”

"This patent marks a major milestone for Diverse Biotech and underscores our commitment to pioneering solutions in cancer therapy," said Dr. Philip Arlen, co-inventor of the conjugate therapy platform.

"These molecules have the potential to open new avenues in cancer treatment, leveraging the unique properties of cannabinoids and targeted therapies to improve patient outcomes" added Dr. Paul Hershberger, co-inventor.

Diverse Biotech is actively exploring collaboration opportunities with pharmaceutical companies to further develop and commercialize these innovative molecules.

About Diverse Biotech: Diverse Biotech is a pioneering pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for cancer and other challenging medical conditions. With a focus on pioneering research and development, Diverse Biotech aims to transform the landscape of healthcare through novel therapeutic approaches.

For media inquiries or to contact Diverse Biotech and its groundbreaking research, please contact William Fisher at bd@diversebiotech.com.

For more information, please visit http://diversebiotech.com

William Fisher
Diverse Biotech, Inc.
+1 305-845-5924
bd@diversebiotech.com
