Timeless Captures: The Frederick Mill Meserve Photography Auction will be held online Tuesday, July 23rd, by JG.Limited

Original silver print Meserve photograph of Charles Darwin, the British naturalist whose theory of evolution by natural selection was laid out in On the Origin of Species (est. $900-$1,000).

Original silver print Meserve photograph of Oscar Wilde (1854-1900), the Irish poet and playwright, best known for his novel The Picture of Dorian Gray (est. $900-$1,000).

Original silver print Meserve photograph of Karl Marx (1818-1883), the German philosopher, economist and revolutionary who co-wrote The Communist Manifesto and Das Kapital (est. $600-$750).

Original silver print Meserve photograph of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), the Russian composer whose repertoire included Swan Lake and The Nutcracker (est. $650-$750).