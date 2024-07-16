Nearly $8 Million for Shoreline Restoration on Long Island

Governor Hochul today announced $7.7 million for shoreline restoration on Long Island. The investment will help to repair the eroded Baxter Beach shoreline in Port Washington. The erosion and loss of shoreline has led to substantial flooding, endangering communities and affecting plant and marine life.

“Long Islanders understand how quickly a rainy day can turn into flooded neighborhoods,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding will help Port Washington make critical infrastructure improvements and build a resilient community that can withstand the increased frequency of extreme weather events.”

The vanishing shoreline at Baxter Beach not only has significant impacts on plant and marine life, habitat and beach loss, but substantial flooding can immobilize tens of thousands of residents. During heavy rainfall and flooding events, residents are often trapped due to flooding on Shore Road.

The $7.7 million will be used to mitigate coastal erosion and flooding and improve pedestrian connectivity. The proposed construction includes a porous asphalt walk, a rock sill, gabion wall repair, and tidal planting to prevent flooding and erosion. Elevated overlook walkways, upper shoreline landscaping, benches, bus shelter, and energy efficient lighting will also be built to improve the shoreline for all residents. The project will not only protect Port Washington residents, but will also attract new visitors and support the local business district.

Funding is provided from existing state capital funding sources.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “As climate change and sea level rise increase threats to our coastal communities, Governor Hochul’s investments in shoreline restoration are providing direct support to improve coastal resilience on Long Island. DEC’s coastal and water quality experts will continue working with the many partners supporting these important efforts to advance strategies that protect our coastal environments and communities in the region.”

Assemblymember Gina Sillitti said, “Since taking office, one of my highest priorities has been working tirelessly with Mayor Nora Haagenson to secure the desperately needed funding for the repair and restoration of the Baxter Beach shoreline. I am proud to announce that Governor Hochul has responded to our urgent calls and is providing a transformative $7.7 million for this critical project. This funding will not only revitalize the shoreline and rehabilitate Manhasset Bay but also protect Shore Road from the relentless flooding and erosion that has too often left our residents stranded and vulnerable.”

Nassau County Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said, “Shore Road is an essential access point for tens of thousands of Nassau County residents and a DOT designated emergency route, and we must act aggressively to preserve its structural integrity in the interests of public safety, economic development, and environmental presentation. I thank Governor Hochul and her administration for their keen focus on Nassau County’s north shore and applaud Mayor Nora Haagenson for her tireless advocacy and leadership in addressing this most recent infrastructure challenge in our region.”

Town of North Hempstead Councilmember Mariann Dalimonte said, “Today's announcement is a significant step forward for our community, addressing the urgent need for shoreline restoration at Baxter Beach. I want to sincerely thank Governor Hochul, and Assemblywoman Sillitti for their steadfast support and commitment to our environmental and safety concerns. This investment not only protects our precious marine and plant life, but it also ensures the safety and security of more than 12,000 residents. Thank you, Governor Hochul, and Assemblywoman Sillitti, for helping us protect our homes and environment for future generations.”

Mayor of Baxter Estates Nora Haagenson said, “This generous grant from the Governor will help us with the restoration of our Baxter Estates Beach. We are so pleased and proud that the Governor recognizes the importance of maintaining the resiliency of the waterfront along Manhasset Bay and its natural habitat for fish and waterfowl. Thank you, Governor Hochul!”

Governor Hochul’s Comprehensive Resiliency Plan to Protect New Yorkers

Governor Hochul announced a comprehensive resiliency plan to protect New Yorkers from extreme weather as part of her 2024 State of the State. Highlights include:

Creating the ‘Resilient & Ready’ Program to establish a flexible fund to support resiliency efforts for low- and moderate-income homeowners ahead of future storms. The program will enable State Homes and Community Renewal to assist households that experience flood damage to make necessary repairs in the aftermath of storms and will cover the cost of proactive flood mitigation improvements.

to establish a flexible fund to support resiliency efforts for low- and moderate-income homeowners ahead of future storms. The program will enable State Homes and Community Renewal to assist households that experience flood damage to make necessary repairs in the aftermath of storms and will cover the cost of proactive flood mitigation improvements. Creating the Blue Buffers Voluntary Buyout Program , with $250 million including in the 2024-25 FY Enacted Budget to encourage buyouts in communities most vulnerable to flooding. The program will prioritize outreach and education first and then begin identifying voluntary projects based on the level of flood risk, ensuring we protect our communities that are most vulnerable to high water and storm surges.

, with $250 million including in the 2024-25 FY Enacted Budget to encourage buyouts in communities most vulnerable to flooding. The program will prioritize outreach and education first and then begin identifying voluntary projects based on the level of flood risk, ensuring we protect our communities that are most vulnerable to high water and storm surges. Making major investments in statewide disaster response to put more boots on the ground, improve training and preparedness, and address evolving threats as they come.

to put more boots on the ground, improve training and preparedness, and address evolving threats as they come. Update Coastal Erosion Hazard Area (CEHA) Maps, which are essential to the protection of beaches, dunes, and bluffs that maintain and enhance flood resilience, so that communities and permit applicants can quickly determine if a property is within a CEHA.

The voter-approved $4.2-billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act is helping to support these and many other initiatives, including leveraging funding for water quality improvement and resilient infrastructure. The Bond Act is advancing historic levels of funding to update aging water infrastructure and protect water quality, strengthen communities' ability to withstand severe storms and flooding, reduce air pollution and lower climate-altering emissions, restore habitats, and preserve outdoor spaces and local farms. Disadvantaged Communities will receive at least 35 percent of the benefits of Bond Act funding, with a goal of 40 percent. For more information about the Bond Act, go to www.ny.gov/BondAct.