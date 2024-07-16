Enginuity Power Systems Launches Enginuity Flexible Power Solutions
New Enginuity Flexible Power Solutions Product Family Includes a Range of Cutting-Edge Portable Power Solutions
We are thrilled to introduce Enginuity Flexible Power Solutions to the market. This launch is a testament to Enginuity’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enginuity Power Systems, Inc., a leader in distributed energy and innovative energy solutions, proudly announces the launch of the Enginuity Flexible Power Solutions product family. Enginuity drives the expanding portable power industry forward with a range of advanced, reliable, and sustainable power solutions.
— John Morris, Senior Vice President of Commercial Products
Enginuity Flexible Power Solutions includes high-quality portable power products designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers and businesses alike. Its inaugural Portable Power Station product line showcases products providing up to 1,000 watts of clean power and a series of high-efficiency solar panels and will be available later this summer. These products are engineered to deliver exceptional performance, durability, and ease of use, making them ideal for a wide range of applications, from outdoor adventures to emergency backup power.
“We are thrilled to introduce Enginuity Flexible Power Solutions to the market,” said John Morris, Senior Vice President of Commercial Products. “This launch is a testament to Enginuity’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. The Portable Power Station family and our cutting-edge solar panels are just the beginning. We will also offer a 3600-watt Portable Power Station with auxiliary batteries, providing up to 18,000 watts of power, along with accessories, later this year ensuring we meet the growing demand for reliable, portable, and eco-friendly power options.”
“This is a key milestone for Enginuity as we continue to pursue our goal of becoming a leading clean energy product OEM,” says Jacques Beaudry-Losique, Chief Executive Officer of Enginuity Power Systems. “This new family of products, compatible with our E-Series private generation system family, fits squarely within our mission of providing cost effective, clean, and resilient products to the North American market and beyond.”
The Portable Power Station family features state-of-the-art technology, including multiple output options, fast-charging capabilities, and integration with renewable energy sources. Coupled with Enginuity's high-efficiency solar panels, users can enjoy an uninterrupted power supply, whether they are on the go, off the grid, or facing power outages.
Enginuity Flexible Power Solutions will empower consumers with versatile and sustainable power solutions, promoting energy independence and reducing carbon footprints. This new product family will set new standards in the portable power industry.
About Enginuity Power Systems
Enginuity Power Systems’ mission is to provide cost effective, reliable and clean energy available to everyone. Enginuity is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market. Committed to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Enginuity is deploying new technologies for homes, commercial businesses, and military applications that enable private power generation for cleaner energy, resiliency, and energy cost savings. Enginuity has five (5) published papers available at the website. Follow on LinkedIn and across all social media platforms. For more information, visit the Products page at www.enginuitypowersystems.com.
