Shapiro Administration Tours Grow Pittsburgh’s Braddock Farms to Announce $500,000 Investment Creating Economic Opportunities and Increasing Fresh Food Availability in Urban Neighborhoods

Urban Agriculture Grants are part of historic investments to solve real-world problems for Pennsylvania communities, families, and local economies in Governor Josh Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-25 budget

Braddock, PA – Today, Lt. Governor Austin A. Davis joined Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding at Grow Pittsburgh’s Braddock Farms to announce $500,000 in grants available for projects that will increase capacity to produce fresh food and create economic opportunity in urban Pennsylvania neighborhoods. PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grants will multiply the impact of projects like Braddock Farms’ community garden, an oasis of green feeding a neighborhood in the shadow of a steel mill.

Investing $13 million in the PA Farm Bill and a new $10 million innovation fund are just two of the many ways the bipartisan budget Governor Josh Shapiro signed last week supports agriculture. The 2024-25 budget makes historic investments in Pennsylvania’s people to solve real-world problems faced by Pennsylvania communities, families, and local economies.

“Pennsylvanians deserve the opportunity and freedom to chart their own course.” Lt. Governor Austin Davis said. “If you grow up in Braddock and want to become a farmer, you should have the opportunity to start a new legacy. This farm, rising up in the shadow of a steel mill, and Grow Pittsburgh urban farms throughout the area, demonstrate the promise of urban agriculture — healthy food, economic opportunity, and healthier futures for city neighborhoods.”

The announcement came during the second day of the Shapiro Administration’s tour to celebrate 2024 Urban Agriculture Week by visiting dynamic Pennsylvanians working to increase fresh food access in areas where it is scarce; break down racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic barriers; and overcome historical inequities to grow opportunities for their communities to thrive.

“Feeding health and economic prosperity in urban neighborhoods feeds all of our futures,” Secretary Redding said. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to strengthening local economies through investments that improve quality of life and health by making sure families have fresh, healthy food within reach, and the inspiration, resources, and knowledge to grow fresh food in the future. Building partnerships with local organizations made up of innovative problem-solvers like Grow Pittsburgh strengthens our future together.”

Eligible projects will enable expansion or infrastructure purchases such as greenhouses, off-grid energy and water systems, hydroponic equipment, cold storage, and tools needed to expand the reach of organizations that feed economic, community, and personal growth through agriculture. Grow Pittsburgh has received Urban Ag Grants totaling $132,000 in prior years to purchase raised beds, irrigation systems, greenhouses, tools, compost systems, and shade canopies. Their network of community gardens, urban farms, early childhood education gardens, and community composting sites create a sense of place, cultivate connections among communities, and help families save money and connect with the environment.

Pennsylvania has invested more than $2.7 million in urban agriculture through the program since 2019, including $736,000 in invested in 26 projects in 2023. In total, 139 projects in 19 counties are expanding fresh food access in locations often served by a single convenience store.

The program funds microgrants of $2,500 in matching funds for one-time projects or a single entity, as well as collaboration grants. Collaboration grants provide up to $50,000 in matching funds for cooperative or regional efforts to share resources, support community development, and combine products of small farmers, building collective power to supply fresh food in underserved neighborhoods.

Criteria from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania determine what is considered urban. Full grant guidelines can be found in the July 13 edition of the Pennsylvania Bulletin and on the Department of Agriculture’s website.

Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, July 22, and are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.

Find a map of previous grant recipients and details of other PA Farm Bill grants and initiatives to grow Pennsylvania agriculture on the PA Farm Bill webpage.

Learn more about how Governor Shapiro’s budget gets stuff done for Pennsylvania on Shapiro’s Budget website.

