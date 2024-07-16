Global Pancreatic and Biliary Stent Market Projected to Grow at 4.6% CAGR through 2034: Fact.MR Report
According to a new industry report by Fact.MR, the global market for pancreatic and biliary stents market is estimated to reach US$ 370.2 million in 2024 and further increase at 4.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
Pancreatic and biliary stents are used to treat pancreatic or biliary leaks or to prevent pancreatitis after endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) surgery. Primary driver for the growth of the pancreatic and biliary stent market is the increasing number of procedures that require stent placement and recurrent stenting. Biliary obstruction conditions are leading to an increase in the need for ERCP treatments, which include stenting.
Patients with conditions that cause biliary obstruction, such as gallstones, biliary strictures, pancreatitis, inflammation of the bile ducts, cysts, trauma, infection, including cirrhosis and hepatitis, and severe liver damage, are generating demand for pancreatic and biliary stents. Pancreatic and biliary stents are used to help drain bile into the digestive tract in a majority of cases of biliary obstruction, biliary fistulas, and biliary strictures.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global pancreatic and biliary stent market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034, with the market forecasted to reach US$ 583 million by the end of this period. In the United States, the market is set to reach a value of US$ 156 million in 2024. China is estimated to account for 42.1% of the market share in East Asia in the same year. Additionally, revenue from the sales of pancreatic and biliary stents in Japan is set to reach US$ 15 million in 2024. The East Asia market as a whole is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034.
“China hosts numerous research and development centers for various pancreatic and biliary stent companies, thereby boosting product sales in the country,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Hospitals Accounting for Leading Market Share Due to Availability of Advanced Techniques for Accurate Stent Placement
To precisely position stents, some hospitals use endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), which provides detailed images of the bile duct obtained through an endoscope equipped with a small ultrasound probe inserted through the mouth and down the throat. The implementation of this strategic approach ensures that biliary stents are placed accurately and efficiently, improving patient outcomes and enhancing the hospital's capacity to provide comprehensive biliary care services.
Key Companies Profiled-
Abbott Laboratories; Beckton, Dickson and Company; Medtronic Plc.; Olympus Corporation; CONMED Corporation; Boston Scientific Corporation; Cook Medical Inc.; Merit Medical System; Cardinal Health.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the pancreatic and biliary stent market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges the pancreatic and biliary stent market based on product type (plastic, metal), application (benign biliary strictures, biliary leaks, malignant obstruction, biliary stones, pancreatic cancer), and end use (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
