GEORGIA, July 16 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that the HOPE Scholarship Program has awarded over $15 billion to more than 2.1 million Georgia students since its inception in 1993.

“After three straight years of record-breaking economic development, Georgians have more opportunity than ever before,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “The HOPE Scholarship has been essential to that growth by preparing a generation of students for success. This milestone reminds us of that incredible impact and the lasting legacy of former Governor Zell Miller.”

The nationally recognized HOPE (Helping Outstanding Pupils Educationally) Scholarship Program is funded by the Georgia Lottery for Education and administered by the Georgia Student Finance Commission. Over the last three decades, the HOPE Program has grown to include the HOPE Scholarship, Zell Miller Scholarship, HOPE Grant, Zell Miller Grant, HOPE Career Grant, and the High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Each of these unique programs is targeted towards helping Georgians pursue an affordable post-secondary credential while keeping some of the best and brightest in the Peach State.

“I applaud Governor Kemp and members of the Georgia General Assembly, whose steadfast support of the HOPE Program helped to make this $15 billion milestone possible,” said Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley. “The tremendous growth in utilization of the HOPE programs over thirty years illustrates the value of the many opportunities for our students to learn and succeed right here in Georgia.”

In the first year of the HOPE program, $21 million was awarded to nearly 43,000 Georgia students. This year, the program has grown to award $841 million for scholarships and grants to more than 178,000 Georgia students.

“We’re excited to celebrate the milestone of $15 billion in HOPE awards to Georgia’s college, university and technical college students,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin. “It’s an honor to work each day for Georgia’s HOPE and Pre-K students and their families. The Georgia Lottery is grateful for Governor Kemp, the Georgia General Assembly, and all who have worked diligently to make this achievement possible.”

HOPE Programs are offered at 79 Georgia public and private colleges and universities. The full list of eligible institutions and more information on these programs may be found at www.GAfutures.org.