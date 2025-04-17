GEORGIA, April 17 - ATLANTA - Governor Brian P. Kemp announced today the next round of grant recipients for the Rural Workforce Housing Initiative, totaling more than $11 million in infrastructure development and supporting 542 housing units in five communities. All award recipients demonstrated strong collaboration and partnership with local real estate developers.

"Georgia is experiencing rapid growth in communities across the state, and with that growth comes a need to provide infrastructure for those filling the record-breaking number of jobs to live and work," said Governor Brian Kemp. "This latest round of grants will ensure the people of Cairo, Hagan, Douglas, Augusta, and Swainsboro can live where they work and promote prosperity for these communities."

First announced in the governor’s 2023 State of the State Address, the Rural Workforce Housing Initiative continues to be a catalyst for the development of critically needed workforce housing in communities across the state. The Georgia General Assembly approved $35.7 million to start the initiative in the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 budget, a further $50 million in the Amended Fiscal Year 2024 budget, an additional $6 million for Fiscal Year 2025, and an additional $28 million in the Amended Fiscal Year 2024.

"Housing Georgia’s talented workforce is crucial for the state’s continued economic growth and prosperity,” said Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn. "The OneGeorgia Authority remains committed to helping communities with a vision implement their intentional workforce housing solutions.”

In addition to meeting OneGeorgia Authority requirements, applicants leveraged other funding sources to demonstrate community commitment to increasing access to affordable housing for workers. The use of funds is subject to all applicable state laws and regulations, as well as to the policies and requirements of the OneGeorgia Authority and the Department of Community Affairs. OneGeorgia funds must be utilized within the timeframe specified in the grant/loan award documentation, which is generally two years from the date of the award.

Awards

City of Cairo

The City of Cairo was awarded $2,500.000 in OneGeorgia grant funds to construct road, water, and sewer infrastructure improvements to construct a total of 180 new, single-family housing units on 45 acres of land. The phased construction will begin with 60 single-family homes. The City of Cairo is contributing $227,078 to the total construction cost. The city has already approved the zoning requirements, and clearing has already started at the site.

City of Hagan

The City of Hagan received a grant of $1,074,711 to improve street, drainage, water, and sewer infrastructure to develop 29 single-family homes on six acres of land. The city is contributing $62,241 towards the project.

Douglas Coffee County Industrial Authority

The Douglas Coffee County Industrial Authority was awarded $2,500,000 in OneGeorgia funds to construct street, drainage, water, and sewer infrastructure that will allow for the phased construction of 67 new housing units. The development is on a 36-acre tract. The first phase will allow for the construction of 40 single-family homes.

The Industrial Authority will contribute $83,750 towards the project, and the City of Douglas will contribute $288,813. The developer and Satilla EMC have also committed to funds to the total program cost.

Augusta Economic Development Authority

The Augusta Economic Development Authority sought $2,500,000 in OneGeorgia funds to construct road, water, and sewer infrastructure improvements. The grant will support the development of 55 new, single-family housing units within the Southern Oaks Phase I development on 11.5 acres. Subsequent phases will allow for 104 units and some future commercial development.

Augusta Utilities is contributing $110,000, and the local development partner is also contributing to the total project cost. All required zoning for the housing development has already been approved.

City of Swainsboro

The City of Swainsboro received $2,500,000 in OneGeorgia funds for water, sewer, drainage, and road infrastructure improvements for development in the 23-acre Rolling Oaks Subdivision. The initial phase will see 24 units developed, and additional phases will allow for a total of 47 homes in the subdivision.

The city is contributing $102,000 towards the project, along with financial commitments from the developer.