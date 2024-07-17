Royalty Management Holding Corporation Continues Support of AML's Onshoring of Critical Rare Earth Magnet Production
AML's technology is essential in onshoring of cutting-edge magnet production related to the electric propulsion industry that is currently monopolized by China
Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO)FISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), an innovative royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to share today an update on its continued investment, support and collaboration with Advanced Magnet Lab (“AML”). AML, based in Melbourne, Florida, and through its innovative and patented forms of advanced magnet production, is breaking the stronghold monopoly that China has on the rare earth magnet industry.
AML has accomplished or is in the process of completing the following key objectives in 2024:
- Commissioning manufacturing capacity for low-rate conventional sintered magnets and full-rate manufacturing for breakthrough non-sintered magnets.
- Planning of capital funding for business expansion and supporting the agenda of the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Energy.
- Qualification of AML non-sintered magnets including those without critical rare earth minerals in commercial and defense electric motor applications.
“Over the years there are very few companies doing something as exciting as the AML team,” stated Thomas Sauve, CEO of Royalty Management. “We are excited to continue our investment and support in AML to enable their dynamic team to focus on commercialization of their technologies to produce more efficient and optimized magnets.”
AML’s breakthrough innovations are unique in that they dramatically improve on the Chinese technologies for which the U.S. commercial and defense industries currently rely, providing greater manufacturing efficiency and superior performance using less intrusive environmental methods and with less energy consumption. One of the key developments of AML is PM-Wire™. A novel solution for the design, manufacture and optimized performance of permanent magnets that, combined with efforts from rare earth element supply chain partners, will streamline the supply chain and halt the dependency on China. Furthermore, AML has validated PM-Wire™ as an enabler for non-rare earth element magnets, further strengthening the U.S. strategic market position and placing AML at the forefront of magnet innovation and efficiencies.
Royalty Management is able to participate in AML’s growth and success through an investment in a combination of equity derivatives securities in AML and through the funding of sponsored research with AML, for which RMCO receives a royalty on all sales of products derived from the developed technologies.
About Royalty Management Holding Corporation
Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments. The business model focuses on acquiring and structuring cashflow and revenue streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.
About Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML)
Founded in 1995, AML is a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies and magnet-based applications. Today, AML is executing on multiple product development programs including magnet materials and PM-Wire™ based motors and generators for industrial, aerospace and defense. This includes projects funded by large industry, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense. For more information visit https://mitusmagnets.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies will be available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
