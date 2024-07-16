Council Approves Plan to Streamline Restaurant Permitting

MARYLAND, July 16 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 16, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Natali Fani-González

Follows earlier effort to add restaurant inspectors to speed up review processes

Today the Montgomery County Council unanimously approved executive regulations to reduce red tape and speed up the approval process for restaurant permitting. This follows on the heels of a related effort in May of this year to add more restaurant inspectors at the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in collaboration with the Department of Permitting Services. Together, these two efforts will dramatically improve the process for opening a new restaurant in Montgomery County.

“Restaurants are the lifeblood of our economy. They not only provide good jobs for our residents and allow entrepreneurs to fulfill their dreams, but a vibrant restaurant sector contributes to the excellent quality of life that attracts new businesses and talent to the County,” said Economic Development Committee Chair Natali Fani-González. “When I went on a tour of restaurants throughout Montgomery County with local chambers of commerce and the Department of Permitting Services to hear about the challenges of opening a restaurant, it was clear that we as a County need to do better. I am thrilled that we were able to push these streamlining efforts forward, and I want to thank the restaurateurs, the local chambers of commerce, and the County Executive’s team for being willing partners in positive change.”

"Our restaurants contribute to our culture, economy and quality of life of our County residents,” said Health and Human Services Committee Chair Gabe Albornoz. “Streamlining the restaurant permitting process, currently split between two agencies, will reduce the time it takes to open a new restaurant in Montgomery County. I am happy to support this important legislation that will reduce barriers for our growing restaurant sector and fuel our economy."

Executive Regulation #18-23 streamlines the certification process by reducing documentation and administrative requirements for restaurants seeking to open. In addition, the regulations extend the Food Handler Certificate certification period from three to five years, reducing the amount of times the restaurant needs to reapply for the certificate. These changes were initiated by a collaborative effort between the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, the County Executive and DHHS.

The joint Economic Development and Health and Human Services Committee recommended – and the full Council ultimately approved – the addition of two new restaurant inspector positions in the FY25 budget for DHHS. Over the course of one-on-one meetings with local restaurateurs and chambers of commerce and a series joint committee worksessions the past year, the need for additional DHHS staff capacity became apparent. Working closely with Executive Branch staff, the joint committee was able to identify an innovative funding model for the new positions that will not only speed up restaurant reviews but also achieve savings in the County general fund.

We know that opening a restaurant in Montgomery County has been a complex and sometimes frustrating process,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “By cutting through unnecessary bureaucracy and adding more inspectors, we are making it easier for entrepreneurs to bring their culinary visions to life. We are fostering a vibrant community where people can enjoy diverse dining experiences and local businesses can thrive. Our efforts reflect a commitment to continuous improvement and responsiveness to the needs of our residents and business owners.”

“Montgomery County boasts the region’s best cuisine from around the globe,” said Councilmember Evan Glass, who serves on the Economic Development Committee. “By streamlining our permitting process for opening and operating a restaurant, we are serving our small and independent businesses what they need to grow and thrive.”

“This is a great example of how the County can make it easier for restaurants to open in Montgomery County while maintaining the high level of safety for our community,” said Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe, who sits on the Economic Development Committee. “We want to be more proactive in listening to our businesses so that we can make changes that break down barriers that arise.”

“This is a commonsense and important step to support business in Montgomery County. Restaurants strengthen our economy and help make our community a community,” said Councilmember Dawn Luedtke, who sits on the Health and Human Services Committee. “Thank you County Executive Elrich, ECON Committee Chair Fani-González and HHS Committee Chair Albornoz for shepherding these revised regulations.”

“As the only member of the Economic Development Committee and the Health and Human Services Committee, I understand the importance of supporting our hospitality industry and ensuring our workers' public health, safety and effectiveness," said Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles. "Montgomery County is open for business, and these regulations are just one of the many ways we can enhance our County’s operations to ensure that our restaurants are more resilient and better equipped to serve the public here.”

