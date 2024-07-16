Gaming Store Owner Charged In State Tax Case

Raleigh, N.C.

A Cumberland County gaming store owner was arrested Monday on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Garrett T. Steedly, 44, of 1485 Overhills Rd., Linden, North Carolina, was charged on July 15, 2024 with eleven counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Indictments allege that Garrett T. Steedly, business owner and the responsible person of Gamers Guild, aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to his own use, approximately $191,388.73 in State Sales tax (State and Cumberland County) during the period January 1, 2011 through September 30, 2021. During this period of time, Steedly was the responsible person of Gamers Guild, which was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina and Cumberland County Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Steedly appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $7,500.00 unsecured bond. A first appearance is scheduled for July 22, 2024 in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Steedly resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.