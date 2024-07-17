International Credit Union (ICU) Day® 2024 to Focus on 'One World Through Cooperative Finance'
World Council of Credit Unions announces “One World Through Cooperative Finance” as theme for International Credit Union (ICU) Day® 2024, Thursday, October 17.
We hope our credit unions use the ICU Day 2024 theme to show how our movement brings people closer together through democratic, member-owned financial institutions that put people over profit.”MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU) and Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU) are excited to announce “One World Through Cooperative Finance” as the theme for the 76th anniversary of International Credit Union (ICU) Day® on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
— Thomas Belekevich, WOCCU Director of Member Services
“At a time in our history when we seem increasingly divided, we hope our credit unions use the ICU Day 2024 theme to show how our movement brings people closer together through democratic, member-owned financial institutions that put people over profit,” said Thomas Belekevich, WOCCU Director of Member Services.
More than 82,000 credit unions and other cooperative financial institutions bring financial inclusion and a promising future to more than 403 million members worldwide. Since the first celebration in 1948, ICU Day is a chance to spotlight and celebrate our achievements as a global movement.
To help bring people closer together on International Credit Union Day® 2024, WOCCU and WFCU are asking credit unions to:
• Download the ICU Day 2024 poster, theme and logo and display them at your credit union to help us spread the word about this annual holiday that recognizes the important work we do. WOCCU is also offering other promotional materials and tips on how to educate your members and communities about the credit union difference.
• Share your plans for the week of International Credit Union Day®, along with your credit union's festivities or volunteer efforts on Thursday, October 17. We have some great ideas about how you can do that in 2024! And the best part is, you can share all these activities on social media with #ICUDay2024. WOCCU and Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions will be sharing those posts throughout the week!
• Get inaugural ICU Day Pins to wear proudly while making a donation to WFCU. Get your #ICUDay2024 pin or order other “One World Through Cooperative Finance” merchandise, take a photo of yourself and other colleagues wearing your swag, and post it to social media to spread the word and help WFCU reach its ICU Day 2024 fundraising goal of $500,000!
A limited quantity of ICU Day 2024 pins will be sold for $15 at the 2024 World Credit Union Conference. If you’re joining us in Boston, visit the WOCCU/WFCU Booth in the Solution Center to purchase them.
Online sales of the ICU Day 2024 pin and other merchandise will begin on Monday, August 12.
“International Credit Union Day is about unity. It is about uniting our global credit union movement together," said Mike Reuter, WFCU President. "The ICU Day pins we are offering for donations to WFCU help unify all layers of our global credit union movement, while inviting everyone to play a role in growing WOCCU and WFCU’s mission of advancing financial inclusion worldwide.”
For more information and to access all of the materials described in this release, visit woccu.org/icuday.
